Along with many citizens, I am deeply worried, to put it mildly, about the direction of our country under the Trump presidency. I recommend reading the book “How Democracies Die,” by Levitsky and Ziblatt.
The book outlines several countries, over various times in history, where a democracy changed into a dictatorship. The premise of the book rested on the research that this horrible transition occurs when members of the ruling party fail to stand up to a ruling tyrant.
Sadly, I see this happening today in our country. Too many elected officials, especially Republicans, are willingly setting up the stage for our country to change course, allowing a tyrant, even though he was elected, to usurp power and to use it in nefarious ways that will lead to the unraveling of our democracy.
If the president and his cronies, like Elon Musk, continue to bully our allies, destroy the safety network that many of our citizens depend on to lead decent lives, bulldoze branches of our government that guarantee constitutional rights, and dismantle government agencies that protect us from predators, our country will crumble.
I implore our elected officials of both parties to lead with courage and to speak out loudly, in voice and vote, against the shocking crises we are waking up to each day.
Lucy Breslin
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.