LEWISTON — The sources of motivation sprung from two distinct fountains at the Class A wrestling state championship meet held Saturday at the The Colisee.

One could be described as the desire to solidify a reputation by adding another title.

Equally powerful was one that could be labeled redemption.

Windham senior Ayden Cofone drank from both prior to winning the 126-pound final in a brisk 77 seconds, beating Massabesic’s Patrick Jones by technical fall, 15-0.

“Relentless offense. Always my style,” Cofone said.

It was Cofone’s third state title. He wanted to finish strong. He also wanted to wipe away the feeling of losing in a final, which happened as a junior at 120 pounds to Brady Ouellette of Noble.

Advertisement

“Not winning it last year and getting it back,” kept Cofone sharp, he said. “Tried to practice hard every day. Even when I’m injured, sick, still practicing. I just wanted to get another one.”

In the team competition, Noble had built an insurmountable lead prior to the championship bouts for its third championship in five seasons and 15th overall. Noble had two three-time champions: senior 138-pounder Kaden Dustin and Ouellette, who won at 150. Heavyweight Sean Leach capped the Knights’ day with a pin in the final match of the meet, prompting the black-clad Noble team to jump as one with joy.

Noble finished with 181 points. Marshwood (107) edged 2024 champion Massabesic (105.5) for runner-up honors. Camden Hills placed fourth with 92.5 points as the top team from Class A North. Mt. Blue, the regional champion in the North, was fifth with 85 points.

Dustin said being a previous champion brings a different challenge. He won his third crown with a 7-1 decision in a tough final against Edward Little’s Evan Madigan.

“Especially when you’ve been there before, some people aren’t as hungry for it,” Dustin said. “But I’m just always hungry for another win.”

Ouellette downplayed his individual triumph, a 21-5 technical fall against Gardiner’s Kyle Doody. “It’s more of a team thing. I just wrestle,” Ouellette said. “I’ve been doing this since I was young. It’s for fun now. It’s cooler for the team. It’s definitely a cherry on top, for sure, but I’m more happy for the team.”

Advertisement

Six other Noble wrestlers placed in the top four, earning a spot in the New England Qualifier tournament on Friday. The top three in each weight class at that meet advance to the New England championships.

Freshman Brock Nice (120) and senior Adam Dumont (144) placed second. Wyatt Chandler took third at 165, while Hannah Perro (106), Alexzander Luedke (113), and Owen Gray (132) placed fourth. Noble brought 12 wrestlers to the meet, and all scored.

“A lot of teams have those four or five guys that everyone knows, but we always tell them, it’s the thirds and fourths that win us a tournament like this,” said Noble coach Kevin Gray.

The Class A meet was held simultaneously with the Class B meet, the first time all of Maine’s championships were held under one roof since 2011, when Maine had A, B, and C divisions. Paid attendance was 1,360.

“I love it. Back to a neutral site for a state championship like it should be,” said Massabesic coach Joe Eon. “Everyone’s loud. It’s not just one school owning the gym.”

There were several first-time champions who said they were motivated by coming up short a year ago.

Advertisement

When Mt. Ararat/Brunswick sophomore Evan Kowalsky pinned Nice in the first period of the 120-pound final, it released the torment of a semifinal loss as a freshman.

“Ever since last year when I choked in my semifinal, I’ve been thinking about it every day. And every day, I’ve worked so hard to be able to come back and to prove to myself that I can take this state,” Kowalsky said. “It drove me every single day.”

In the 157-pound final, Marshwood’s Cody Bubier appeared to be headed for his second straight championship loss, trailing 7-0 against Justin Batty of Camden Hills after two periods. But Bubier rallied for a 10-9 victory.

“I just knew I had to get points real quick,” Bubier said. “This was my first state title. I was second last year. Oh yeah, that definitely drove me. All offseason, I put in the work.”

Biddeford/Thornton senior Joseph Lathwood also won his first Maine state title. Lathwood won a Hawaii state title as a 120-pound freshman, then opted to train in Missouri rather than compete as a sophomore, and moved to Maine prior to his junior season. His father, Joe Lathwood, is in the Air Force, now stationed in Portland. Lathwood’s undefeated junior season was cut short by injury.

Lathwood became the first Thornton student to win a state wrestling championship. His 19-4 technical fall win against Jack Anderson of Marshwood took 1 minute, 33 seconds. It continued a season in which the only points scored against Lathwood have been when he chooses to let an opponent escape.

“There was a lot of adrenaline, a lot of excitement. It was fun, and I was looking forward to it,” Lathwood said.

Three wrestlers claimed a second Class A title: Marshwood sophomore Kylan Berry (113), Massabesic sophomore Evan Boulard (132) and Camden Hills senior Michael Rollins (175). The other champions were Preston Garland of Mt. Blue (106), Connor Pease of Camden Hills (144), Colton Carter of Lawrence (190), and Evan Metivier of Cheverus/Falmouth (215).

Copy the Story Link