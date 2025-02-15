SCARBOROUGH – Anna “Nancy” Friis-Hansen, 102, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2025, at the Maine Veterans Home, with family by her side.

Nancy was born on May 7, 1922, in Tacoma, Wash., to Aubrey Dennison Corkum and Anna Patricia (Clark) Corkum. In 1924, the family moved to Springfield, Mass., to be close to family. Despite growing up during the depression, and her father dying when she was 2-years-old, she enjoyed a loving family life growing up with her older brother and younger sister, mother, and many aunts and uncles.

Nancy graduated from Springfield Classical High School in 1940, where she was an outstanding student and developed her gift for leadership and dedication to helping others, earning an engraved watch for winning the Community Chest Radio Contest in 1936 for fundraising and community service. Following high school, she attended The Springfield Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in June 1945 as a Registered Nurse. At that time, there was still an urgent appeal by the Red Cross Nursing Services for more nurses in the military. Without hesitation, Nancy and several classmates signed up for the Army Nurse Corps, reporting to Basic Training at Fort Devens, Mass., in July 1945. Her first assignment was as an Instructor at Enlisted Medical Technicians School, at Fort Bragg, N.C., and later, as an Orthopedic Ward Nurse at the Seventh Army Regional Hospital. In August 1946, Nancy was transferred to the Army Medical Center Cardiac Section at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., and was promoted to 1st Lt. In January 1948, she decided to separate from active service to enroll as a full-time student at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., taking advantage of the G.I. Bill. Her commitment to our country was strong, and just as she left active military duty, she joined the Officer Reserve Corps in Fort Meyer, Va. She participated in the required active-duty annual training and was promoted to Captain, Army Nurse Corps, USAR. During her military service, she was awarded a World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, and an Honorable Discharge in May 1953.

Nancy enjoyed studying at George Washington University, graduating in 1951 with a B.A. in Psychology. She loved living in Washington, D.C., and initiated her professional career there, at the United States Chamber of Commerce from 1951-1959, rising from Personnel Counselor to Assistant Director of Personnel.

In late 1959, Nancy was offered the position of Director of Personnel and Customer Relations for Iandoli Supermarkets in Worcester, Mass. This was an important opportunity for professional growth, and she accepted the position enthusiastically. She loved her work, and it reflected in her dedication and professional connections. The company grew from four grocery stores, when Nancy started, to 17 stores before she retired in 1987, as Director of Personnel and Organizational Planning. Throughout her career, Nancy was appointed to many professional groups, often elected to leadership roles, and at times, was the only woman represented. She was the first woman elected President of the Personnel Directors Council; first woman President of the Washington, D.C., Personnel Management Association; first woman to be elected President of the Worcester Personnel Management Association; and was Chairman of the National Association of Food Chains, and Chairman of the Worcester Area Chamber of Commerce.

Nancy’s family was very important to her. When she bought her house in Westborough in 1960, she invited her mother and two aunts to live with her, caring for them through their later years. She was very close with her older brother Jim and his family in Connecticut, and her sister Mary Edith and her husband in New Hampshire.

In 1976, Nancy was introduced to Poul Friis-Hansen by a friend who knew of their mutual interest in tennis. It was a great match! They were married on Aug. 20, 1977, and enjoyed 39 happy years together. Nancy became stepmother to Dana (16) and Sandy (12) and welcomed them lovingly into her life, enjoying cooking, gardening, travel, and wonderful holiday celebrations together over the years.

Nancy and Poul traveled to Denmark to visit his family several times, and Nancy was so excited to be with his family, she took Danish lessons so she would be better able to get to know them. They also enjoyed spending time each year at Cape Winds Resort in Hyannis, Mass., and at Surf Rider Resort in Pompano Beach, Fla., trips filled with visiting good friends and family, and lots of love and laughter.

Nancy was a devout and dedicated Catholic, and her faith in the Lord shaped her life and values. She was a long-time member of Saint Luke’s The Evangelist Church in Westborough, Mass., active in the life of the church as Leader of Lectors 1974-2014, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and Nursing Home Visitor, delivering donations to local food banks, and serving on many parish committees.

Nancy was a dedicated, positive force within her community, active in areas such as youth development, vocational education, local business initiatives, and civic organizations. She was proud of the 25 years on the Board of Trustees at Becker College, and 16 years as President of the Board of Trustees at Cape Winds Condominium Trust. She served as Adjunct and Commander of the American Legion in Westborough, and as a Loaned Executive at United Way in Worcester, to name a few.

In 2015, Nancy and Poul moved from their home in Westborough to the Scarborough Terrace Assisted Living community to be closer to their daughter, Sandy, quickly adjusting to their new lifestyle. Dana and Sandy enjoyed helping them move and get settled in Maine, and enjoyed boat rides, picnics, restaurant dinners, and celebrating birthdays together. Although Poul sadly passed away in 2016, Nancy developed a full life there, enjoying reading, social activities, Holy Communion Services every Sunday, and having meals with friends every day.

Nancy’s children, Dana and Sandy would like to thank the staff of Scarborough Terrace, Maine Veteran’s Home, and Compassus for their wonderful care for Nancy.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Aubrey and Anna; her husband Poul; brother James Corkum; and sister Mary Edith Cormack.

She is survived by her son Dana Friis-Hansen and husband Mark Holzbach of Austin, Texas; daughter Sandra Halverson and husband Ted Halverson of Falmouth; nephew, Chris Corkum and wife Paula of Broadbrook, Conn.; and niece Kathy Corkum of Conn.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m., at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta, at a future date.

Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. On-line condolences may be shared at: http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her memory to the Military Women’s Memorial, 200 N. Glebe Road, Suite #400, Arlington, VA 22203 or online at http://www.womensmemorial.org.

