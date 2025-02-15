GORHAM – Camillo Luigi “Sonny” Breggia passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on March 8, 1939, in Portland, he was the son of Ottaviano and Camilla (Profenno) Breggia. Some of his fondest memories were of growing up on Newbury Street. He attended Cheverus High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army. After returning from the military, he met the love of his life, Judith Russo. They married on June 2, 1961, and shared 53 wonderful years together until Judith’s passing in 2014.

Sonny dedicated his career to the family business, Breggy Construction, eventually taking over when his father retired. His work left a lasting mark on Portland, as he played a key role in preserving many historic sites. He later expanded the business, founding Atlantic Wood Industries and several subsidiary companies. He retired after an accident in 1982.

Retirement, however, was just the beginning – Sonny never slowed down. He believed the best days started before dawn, beginning his mornings with coffee and conversation at Tony’s Donut Shop before returning to his workshop. A master craftsman, he could build anything- “Just give me the dimensions,” he’d say, “and I’ll make it nice.” He spent his time building furniture, remodeling his children’s homes, tending to his rose garden, and making wine. He believed anything was possible; some things just required a little extra thought.

Sonny served on the Board of Directors and the Building Committee at the Italian Heritage Center, where he also held the position of president. He was passionate about sharing Italian history and culture, making several public appearances to celebrate and preserve his heritage. Additionally, he contributed to the city of Portland as a member of the Historical Society.

Above all, family was the most important thing. Sonny and Judy made their home on Montrose Avenue in Portland, where they raised their children. For 63 years, their house was the heart of the family – always open, always filled with people. The door was never locked, and the lights were always on. Every Sunday, there was a sauce, and summers meant barbecues by the pool. There was always room for one more at the table. With Judy in the kitchen (doing all the cooking), they built more than a house – they built a home. When it came time to sell our home, what did you do with the table we all sat around to celebrate life; well, of course, he took it apart and made cutting boards so everyone could have a piece of our history and pass it on from generation to generation.

Sonny enjoyed reading, art history, classical music, and his New York Yankees. Of all the places he traveled, Italy was his favorite, a place that always felt like a second home. His legacy of love, craftsmanship, and tradition will be cherished forever by all who knew him.

He is survived by a son, Camillo “Sonny” L. Breggia Jr. and his wife Dianne of Pompano, Fla., two daughters, Joanne Breggia Alfiero and her husband Gary of Windham, Gina O. Breggia-Reidy and her husband William of Gorham; two sisters, Mrs. Joanne Hachey and her husband Joseph of Gorham, Ms. Linda Breggia and her partner James Kane of Portland; grandchildren, William Reidy, his wife Alexa, Grace Alfiero, Lucia Reidy, Lt. Col. Andrew Alfiero, Erica Hogan, Donald Newbegin, Erica Kierstead; and his newest great-granddaughter, Lacey. He was blessed with many nieces, nephews; great-grandchildren; and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Judith; parents, Ottaviano (Dave) Breggia and Camilla Profenno Breggia; sisters Edith Breggia and Constance Montecalvo; and nephew, David Warming.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 17, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. On Tuesday Feb. 18, prayers will be recited at 9 a.m., at the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10 a.m., at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. Burial will be in New Calvary Cemetery.

To share memories of Sonny or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications/donation-in-honor-of-someone.html

