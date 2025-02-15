SOUTH PORTLAND – Dana R. Michaud, 85, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 9, 2025. Dana was born on March 3, 1939, in Ashland.

To view Dana’s full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Services for Dana will be held in private with his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dana’s memory to Highland Memorial Cemetery,

The Military Flag Fund,

18 Augusta St.

South Portland, ME 04106.

