LAKE MARY, Fla. – Edward Francis Connolly II, 79, passed away on Jan. 21, 2025, in Lake Mary, Fla.

Preceded in death by his parents, Edward F. Connolly Sr. and Mary Barron Connolly.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marie Roy Connolly; his sister, Janet Gervais and husband Gary, brother, Richard G. Connolly and wife Maureen; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Born on Dec. 13, 1945, in Portland, Edward graduated from Portland High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts in History from St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vt.

Edward’s professional journey began with Canadian National Railways. He later returned to Portland to work in the family business, Connolly Bros., Oil and Heating. After the business was sold, he pursued his passion for railroading by joining the Boston and Maine Railroad.

His career took a transformative turn when he relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to contribute to the development of Tri-Rail, a commuter rail system connecting Miami to West Palm Beach. As director of operations for 10 years, Edward played a pivotal role in shaping the project and left an enduring mark on South Florida’s transportation infrastructure.

Edward’s expertise extended internationally as he worked on rail operations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Lima, Peru; Azerbaijan; England for four years on a commuter line upgrade between London and Glasgow, and Perth, Australia (on a commuter line upgrade). His dedication and knowledge earned him recognition as a SME in commuter rail systems.

Edward’s legacy is one of innovation and commitment to public service through his contributions to transportation systems worldwide.

Feb. 21, 2025, at 10 a.m., a memorial Mass at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Chapel, followed by a reception at DiMillo’s on the Waterfront.

