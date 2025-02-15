Jean Patricia Tibbetts

HOLLIS, N.H. – Jean Patricia Tibbetts passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 27, 2024. Jean was born May 16, 1939, in Portland.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Visiting hours will be from 12 to 3 p.m. and the service will be at 3 p.m.

To view the more complete obituary or express condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

