HOLLIS, N.H. – Jean Patricia Tibbetts passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 27, 2024. Jean was born May 16, 1939, in Portland.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Visiting hours will be from 12 to 3 p.m. and the service will be at 3 p.m.

To view the more complete obituary or express condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

