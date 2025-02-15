AUBURN – Patricia Burke Gallagher Carlista, 93, of Auburn, passed away on Feb. 11, 2025, after a period of declining health.

Patricia was born on March 17, 1931, at Queen’s Hospital in Portland. After spending her first few years at the Holy Innocents Home orphanage, Pat was adopted by William and Alice Burke of Portland. Pat attended Portland schools, graduating from Deering High School in 1949. While at Deering, Pat was a three-season varsity athlete, participating in field hockey, basketball and softball.

After her graduation, Pat worked for Greybar Corporation in Portland. Pat married her first husband, Don Gallagher, in 1955. The newlyweds spent their first few years of marriage in Washington, D.C., where they both worked for the CIA. After taking time off to raise her family, Pat found her dream job as an administrative assistant to Doc Costello at the Hill Gymnasium at the University of Southern Maine where she assisted, mentored and mothered multitudes of student athletes. In 2004 Pat was honored by the Maine Sport Legends Hall of Fame by being inducted into the organization. Pat spent many years officiating high school and collegiate field hockey and basketball. She also enjoyed golfing with friends and volunteering for the Special Olympics of Maine. Pat was a championship candlepin bowler. She was known for her incredible knitting skills and enjoyed gifting those she loved with handmade mittens and sweaters.

Pat was predeceased by her first husband, Donald Gallagher, her second husband, Andrew Carlista, and by her sister, Mary Burke.

Pat is survived by her children, Anne Gallagher Dixon and husband Mark Dixon of North Yarmouth, Dr. Stephen Gallagher and wife, Susanne Muesse Gallagher of Scarborough, Theresa Gallagher Boucher and husband Daniel Boucher of Lewiston, Susan Gallagher of Westbrook and Maureen Gallagher of Anaheim, California. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Drew Dixon, Leah Dixon, Michelle Gallagher Gregory and husband Kyle Gregory, Matthew Gallagher, Shane Embleton and wife Melissa Embleton, and Ryan Gwartney as well as brother-in-law Anthony Cavallaro Senior and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by stepdaughters Jo Harmon, Barbara Hogan, Donna Swindells and their respective families.

Pat’s family is grateful for the excellent, professional and loving care that Pat received from the staff of Oddfellows Home of Maine where she resided for the past 10 years.

Visiting hours, followed by a funeral service, will be held at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Brighton Ave, Portland on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., followed by a burial in Calvary Cemetery.

