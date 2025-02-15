In the second day of the tournament at the Portland Expo, Oceanside girls beat York, Medomak Valley girls survived Leavitt Fryeburg Academy boys rolled past Greely, Spruce Mountain girls sailed past Lincoln Academy , Biddeford girls beat Wells and Kennebunk boys pulled out a win over Brunswick.

