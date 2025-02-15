Kennebunk senior guard Theo Pow scored the first 11 points of the game and finished with 42, lifting No. 4 Kennebunk to a 67-46 win over No. 5 Brunswick in a Class A South boys basketball quarterfinal Saturday at the Portland Expo.

“It’s probably the best game I’ve had in a while,” said Pow, a semifinalist for the Mr. Maine Basketball award. “It didn’t feel like 42. It just felt like I was making my layups, making my shots, making my free throws, especially just making the right play for the team.”

Pow added six steals, four of which he took coast-to-coast, and five rebounds. Senior guard Cole Perkins added 11 points, eight assists (four to Pow) and three rebounds.

Brunswick (10-9) was led by senior forward Trevor Gerrish and junior guard Brendan Shaw, each with 12 points.

This was Kennebunk’s first postseason wins since 2020. The Rams (13-6) advance to play the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal between No. 1 Noble and No. 8 Marshwood in the regional semifinals.

How it happened

• After Kennebunk won the opening tip-off, Perkins sent a bounce pass straight to a streaking Pow, who slammed it home for two points. Pow scored the game’s first 11 points, Kennebunk’s first 13, and 17 of the Rams’ 21 in the first quarter. Brunswick did not score until 5:02 into the game, when Shaw found Gerrish in the low post.

• Constant ball movement put Kennebunk ahead 28-14 early in the second quarter before shots stalled. Brunswick picked up the pace, converting shots from beyond the arc and inside the paint and going on a 9-0 run. Pow found Perkins for a 3-pointer before halftime, sending the Rams into the break, up 31-23.

• Five players for each team scored in the third quarter. The Dragons went 6 of 10 from the free-throw line. However, trading ones for twos did not work, as the Rams went into the final quarter with a 16-point lead.

Experience at the Expo

• Between exhibition and postseason games, Perkins estimates that he and the other eight seniors on the Kennebunk roster have played 10 games at the Portland Expo. The 21-point victory is the first time this group has won on the Expo court when it matters.

“We all grew up together, and this was our first playoff win, surprisingly,” Perkins said. “So a lot of people didn’t think we could do it. But, I mean, obviously we showed today that we have the tools to do it.”

• The last time Brunswick played a postseason game at the Expo was in 2022, when the two seniors currently on the roster were freshmen.

“They’ve played here more than we have, and you know, you could tell we were a little nervous to start, I think,” Brunswick coach Ben Clark said. “But I thought we settled in. I thought that second quarter was our best quarter. At the end of the day, we got worn down, I thought, by their physicality.”

Statistical leaders

• Brunswick: Trevor Gerrish (13 points, three assists), Brendan Shaw (12 points), Logan Gray (six points, two steals, two blocks), Rylan Ley (six rebounds)

• Kennebunk: Theo Pow (42 points, six steals), Cole Perkins (11 points, eight assists), Sawyer Pow (six rebounds, four assists)

Notable quotables

• “I didn’t even realize that (Theo Pow) had the first 13 points. No idea. As coaches, we’re sitting there on the bench, you know, as long as somebody in white scores, we’re really happy. I had no idea that happened … but at the end of the night, everybody got involved.” — Kennebunk coach Paul Maguire

