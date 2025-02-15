Sully Scholle broke a 2-2 tie with 5:06 remaining, Thomas Freel scored just 12 seconds later, and fifth-ranked Maine erupted for four third-period goals to rally for a 5-2 win over rival New Hampshire in a Hockey East game Saturday night in Orono.

Maine (19-5-5, 11-3-5) trailed 2-1 entering the third period, but Charlie Russell tied it with 11:53 remaining. Scholle then ended his long scoring drought dating back to October, and Freel made it 4-2 moments later.

The Black Bears immediately had to kill a 5-on-3 power play after taking two quick penalties. Seconds after the first penalty expired, Josh Nadeau capped a four-point night by scoring a short-handed goal at 17:14.

Maine defenseman Brandon Holt opened the scoring midway through the second period. UNH (11-13-4, 3-12-3) quickly answered with goals by Ryan Conmy and Kristaps Skrastins.

Albin Boija made 22 saves for the Black Bears, who extended their unbeaten streak to seven games and remained tied with top-ranked Boston College for first place in Hockey East.

