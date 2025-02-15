TJ Hurley scored 24 points, and perennial America East powerhouse Vermont extended its men’s basketball winning streak against Maine to 30 games with a 65-61 victory Saturday afternoon in Orono.

Sam Alamutu added nine points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Catamounts (15-11, 8-3 America East), who haven’t lost to Maine since the 2012-13 season. Nick Fiorillo of Scarborough finished with seven points.

Kellen Tynes led Maine (16-10, 8-3) with 19 points. Quion Burns had 16 points and nine rebounds.

 

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles