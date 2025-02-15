TJ Hurley scored 24 points, and perennial America East powerhouse Vermont extended its men’s basketball winning streak against Maine to 30 games with a 65-61 victory Saturday afternoon in Orono.

Sam Alamutu added nine points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Catamounts (15-11, 8-3 America East), who haven’t lost to Maine since the 2012-13 season. Nick Fiorillo of Scarborough finished with seven points.

Kellen Tynes led Maine (16-10, 8-3) with 19 points. Quion Burns had 16 points and nine rebounds.

