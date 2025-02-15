PORTLAND—For 32 minutes of regulation Friday evening at the Portland Exposition Building, Yarmouth’s boys basketball team played valiantly.

And for a dozen minutes of high-stakes, grueling overtime, the Clippers were simply heroic.

But ultimately, the one thing Yarmouth wasn’t in its Class B South quarterfinal round showdown against Lincoln Academy was victorious.

As after a two-hour epic of twists-and-turns and memorable plays, the Clippers’ season ended in agony, two points short of triumph.

Yarmouth came out hot as sophomore sharpshooter Evan Oranellas sank three first quarter 3-pointers to help his team to a 12-11 lead.

The squads went back-and-forth in the second period before a layup from senior Bobby Wolff put the Clippers in front and four quick points for unheralded senior reserve Chris Augur produced a 27-22 halftime advantage.

Advertisement

Yarmouth went up by as much as 10 late in the third quarter on a layup from freshman Adam Maxwell, but the Eagles crept back within eight, 35-27, heading for what was supposed to be the final stanza.

Lincoln Academy then came all the way back and tied the score at 41-41 with 1:22 to go on a 3 from senior Roan Donaghy, who was sensational after halftime.

A Maxwell putback then gave the Clippers the lead again with 52 seconds remaining, but 17 seconds later, Donaghy’s layup tied the score and when a late 3-point attempt from Yarmouth junior Griffin Rideout just missed, the game went to overtime, tied, 43-43.

In the first four-minute extra session, Oranellas tied the score with two free throws and again, the Clippers had a shot to win it late, but Wolff’s bid fell short and it was on to the second OT, deadlocked, 48-48.

There, Yarmouth quickly went up four, but the Eagles rallied and when senior EJ Hunt drained a 3, they had a three-point lead and could taste victory.

But the Clippers weren’t done yet, as an Oranellas 3 tied the score with 38 seconds on the clock and after Lincoln Academy missed a potential game-winning shot, a third overtime was needed.

Advertisement

There, two exhausted teams couldn’t muster a single field goal and the Eagles, behind two free throws from Donaghy and one from senior Chase Coffin, went up by three. Oranellas got a point back at the line with 4.5 seconds left, but Yarmouth couldn’t get the ball back and the Eagles were able to survive and advance in an instant classic, 59-57.

Lincoln Academy got 16 points from Donaghy as it improved to 13-6, advanced to take on top-ranked, undefeated Medomak Valley (19-0) in the Class B South semifinals Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., at the Portland Exposition Building and in the process, ended Yarmouth’s season at 10-9.

“We really competed,” said Clippers coach Ilunga Mutombo. “I feel like today was our best game overall. We battled all four quarters and we emptied out the tank in the overtimes and we gave all we had.”

Buckle up

Yarmouth has faced its share of obstacles this year, but more often than not, rose to the occasion.

The Clippers opened with a 74-47 home loss to York, then defeated visiting Cape Elizabeth (71-49), host Lake Region (56-52) and host Waynflete (70-51). After a 55-32 loss at Spruce Mountain, Yarmouth got back on track with a 73-68 home win over Oceanside, then knocked off host Cape Elizabeth (71-49), visiting Wells (61-44) and host Gray-New Gloucester (67-51). After falling at home to Medomak Valley (57-45) and at Freeport (46-41), the Clippers bounced back with a 46-40 home win over Poland before losing at home to Lake Region by the same score. After holding off visiting Fryeburg Academy (50-47), Yarmouth lost at home to surging Gray-New Gloucester (53-40), then lost at York (62-40) and Greely (48-38) before closing with a dramatic 51-49 overtime win at Wells.

Advertisement

Lincoln Academy, meanwhile, rode a six-game midseason win streak to its fourth-place finish.

The Clippers and Eagles didn’t meet this season.

Yarmouth took all three previous playoff encounters, 77-35 in the 2012 Western B quarterfinals (en route to a Gold Ball), 56-16 in the 2022 Class B South preliminary round (en route to a state title) and the 2023 Class B South semifinals (54-50).

Friday, Lincoln Academy would finally settle the score, but it took a long, long time.

Yarmouth, which wasn’t competitive in last year’s quarterfinal round loss to Medomak Valley, came out firing on this night, as Oranellas sank a 3 to open the scoring, then he took a pass from Rogers and drained another 3 for a quick 6-0 lead less than three minutes in.

“We had a great week of practice shooting-wise,” said Mutombo. “The guys had the touch. They really competed and were ready to go.”

Advertisement

Lincoln Academy got on the board, courtesy a 3-ball from senior AJ Giberson, but Wolff countered with a runner in the lane.

After Giberson made two free throws, Rogers answered with one, but senior Drew Hunt hit two free throws for the Eagles, then Drew Hunt set up Coffin for a layup to tie the score.

Oranellas’ third 3-pointer put the Clippers back in front and while Donaghy drove and finished a reverse layup in the final minute, Yarmouth clung to a 12-11 advantage.

Lincoln Academy came out strong in the second period, as sophomore James Hanley banked in a runner for his team’s first lead, then Drew Hunt set up Coffin for another layup.

Rogers tied the score with a 3, but a layup from senior Otto Schoenthal put the Eagles back in front.

Wolff put the Clippers on top with a 3 that rattled around and in, then a 3 from Giberson gave Lincoln Academy the lead right back.

Advertisement

After Augur hit a 3, from Wolff, Coffin made a layup for what proved to be the Eagles’ final lead for quite awhile.

With 2:38 left before halftime, Oranellas fed Wolff for a layup, giving Yarmouth the advantage.

Augur then got a 3-pointer to go in-and-out-and-in and Augur later added a free throw for a 27-22 halftime lead.

Oranellas led the way with nine first half points, while Augur and Wolff added seven apiece.

The Clippers then threatened to pull away in the third period before Lincoln Academy battled back.

Rogers started the second half by driving and banking home a shot, then he sank two free throws.

Advertisement

With 4:16 left in the third quarter, Drew Hunt drained a 3 to end the Clippers’ 10-0 run and the Eagles’ 7 minute, 10 second scoring drought, but junior Jayden Pelletier made a layup after a steal and Wolff fed Maxwell for a layup and what proved to be Yarmouth’s biggest lead, 35-25.

Lincoln Academy got a little momentum on a bank shot from Coffin before the end of the frame, then came all the way back in the fourth period.

Coffin opened the quarter with a 3 and after Oranellas scored on a leaner, snapping a 4:48 drought, Drew Hunt made two free throws, Drew Hunt made a layup after a steal and EJ Hunt sank two foul shots to cut the deficit to just one.

Rogers found Maxwell for a layup, but Drew Hunt countered with a driving layup.

After Oranellas scored on a putback with 2:37 to go for a 41-38 lead, Donaghy missed a 3 for the Eagles, but he got another look from behind the arc with 1:22 on the clock, taking a pass from EJ Hunt off an inbounds set and draining the bomb to tie the score.

“If you ask these kids, they’ll tell you when I looked at Yarmouth’s box scores, they had at least one quarter every game where they struggled and I told the guys, ‘It’s coming,” said Rand Maker, the Eagles’ longtime assistant coach who was serving as head coach Friday after head coach Ryan Ball missed the contest due to getting ejected from the regular season finale. “We kept banging and it worked out.”

Advertisement

Yarmouth would go back in front with 52 seconds remaining, as after Oranellas and Wolff each missed, Maxwell put home the offensive rebound.

The Clippers couldn’t hold on, however, as with 35 seconds left, Donaghy drove into the paint and got a contested layup to drop, making the score 43-43.

Yarmouth then called timeout and held for the last shot. The Clippers would get a good look, as Rogers drove and drew the defense, then kicked the ball out to Rideout for a 3 from the corner. Rideout’s shot was just off, however, and when Wolff’s putback attempt fell short, the game headed to overtime.

And the drama was just beginning.

There would be little separation when play resumed, as the Eagles won the tip and 12 seconds in, Drew Hunt sank a 3 for his team’s first lead since the score was 22-21.

Rogers answered with a driving layup and after Oranellas stole the ball, a steal from EJ Hunt gave Lincoln Academy an opportunity, but Hunt couldn’t finish his shot and Maxwell rebounded.

Advertisement

With 2:41 to go in overtime, Wolff was fouled and he made his second attempt to tie the game again.

With 2:07 remaining, the Eagles went up two, as after a steal from Drew Hunt, Donaghy made a layup.

Oranellas immediately tied the score with two free throws 24 seconds later, then Lincoln Academy turned the ball over.

Yarmouth milked the clock down to 48 seconds, then called timeout. After taking even more time off the clock, the Clippers took another timeout with 7.8 seconds left, hoping to draw up the winning play.

The ball would come to Wolff for a shot, but his bid was short and a second OT was necessitated.

There, off the tip, Wolff sent the ball ahead to Maxwell for a layup just three seconds in.

Advertisement

After Giberson missed for the Eagles and Rogers rebounded, Maxwell set up Wolff for a bank shot and a 52-48 lead.

Lincoln Academy then had a crucial possession and came up huge, as Drew Hunt set up Donaghy for a 3 to wrest momentum back.

After Rogers made one foul shot, Donaghy drove for a layup to make it 53-53 with 2:17 remaining.

The Eagles got the ball back and with 1:38 to go, Drew Hunt set up EJ Hunt for a 3-ball and the lead.

Oranellas then missed and Drew Hunt got the rebound, but Rogers stole the ball back and that loomed large, as with 38 seconds on the clock, Wolff set up Oranellas for an open 3 and Oranellas buried it, tying the score again.

“Evan is a big-time shot guy,” said Mutombo. “He’s worked hard for the opportunity and it was awesome to see that ball go in.”

Advertisement

This time, Lincoln Academy had a chance to win it at the end, but Drew Hunt’s 3 was off target and it was on to the third overtime, making it the longest game in Yarmouth’s postseason history.

The Clippers again won the opening tip, but this time, turned the ball over, setting the tone for a frustrating end of the contest.

After Donaghy missed a 3, EJ Hunt kept possession with an offensive rebound, but Giberson missed a good look.

At the other end, Wolff couldn’t drain a 3-point attempt and after Coffin missed a shot, Wolff blocked a Donaghy bid, then Rogers denied a shot from EJ Hunt.

Yarmouth couldn’t take advantage, however, as Rogers missed and Donaghy got the rebound.

After a miss by Giberson, the Clippers had a chance to go in front, when Wolff went to the line with 1:24 remaining, but he missed both free throw attempts.

Advertisement

Fourteen seconds later, Donaghy was fouled and he sank his first attempt to snap a 4:28 drought and give the Eagles a slim 57-56 lead.

Yarmouth couldn’t capitalize on its chance to go ahead, turning the ball over, and with 25.1 seconds showing, Coffin went to the line. He made his first shot, but a lane violation was called on the second, keeping it a two-point contest.

Oranellas then got a look at a 3, but this time, he couldn’t convert.

After grabbing the rebound, Donaghy was fouled with 9.6 seconds to go and he went to the line with a chance to essentially ice it, but he missed his first attempt. The second was true, however, and the lead was up to three.

With 4.5 seconds showing, Oranellas was fouled before he could attempt a 3 and he went to the line.

Oranellas sank his first free throw, ending a 4:34 drought, then he tried to intentionally miss the second attempt to give the Clippers a chance to tie it on the rebound, but a lane violation was called, giving the ball to Lincoln Academy.

Advertisement

Out of a timeout, the Eagles needed to get the ball in to run out the clock, while Yarmouth hoped for a steal and a miracle.

Drew Hunt threw a long pass toward midcourt and for a second, it appeared Rideout might pick it off, but EJ Hunt came down with the ball, then quickly passed it ahead to senior Tyson Ball and at 9:23 p.m., exactly two hours after it began, the marathon ended and Lincoln Academy was able to celebrate its 59-57 victory.

“Oh my word,” Drew Hunt said. “That was a high. This might take the cake. This was incredible to feel.”

“Our plan was to get the ball deep into the midcourt or the far court, so if they stole it, they’d have to make a tough shot,” Maker said. “These kids are tough. They’ve been around the program awhile. I’m so proud of them. Both coaches were trying to find a way to sneak one out. It went back-and-forth and stuff you didn’t think you’d see you saw. It’s a game where I’m glad we won, but I feel bad for them that they lost. It was a classic. I know I’ll remember this for a long time.

“We have 10 seniors and we all knew it was win-or-go-home. We all had the goal to come back here, for a lot of reasons. We didn’t want to end our season. I’ve been coaching at Lincoln for 26 years and this is my last season. We knew we had to finish to get a game back here for Coach Ball. He deserves it, it’s his program. I just steered the ship. I did not want to do this tonight, but the kids trusted me. It was fun.”

Donaghy was sensational off the bench for the Eagles, scoring 14 of his 16 points after halftime. Donaghy also had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Advertisement

“It’s just confidence,” Donaghy said. “It’s probably the most points I’ve ever scored in a varsity game, so I don’t know, just a confidence piece. I’m not thinking. I just want to keep playing.”

Drew Hunt added 14 points (to go with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals) and Coffin also wound up in double figures with 12 points. Giberson had eight points, EJ Hunt five and Hanley and Schoenthal two apiece.

Lincoln Academy had a slim 36-32 edge on the glass, made 11-of-16 free throws and overcame 18 turnovers.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, Lincoln Academy dropped both meetings versus Medomak Valley this season, 57-31 at home Dec. 17 and 65-35 on the road Jan. 24. The Eagles will be a decided underdog, but they’ll welcome the challenge.

“We talked in the locker room that we’ve played them twice and they’ve handled us twice,” Maker said. “The challenge for the kids is to not just accept today. We have to show up and battle Tuesday. No one knows what will happen. That’s why we play. Hopefully we’ll get healthy and perform better.”

Agony

Advertisement

For Yarmouth, which lost in overtime to Oceanside two years ago in the regional final, Oranellas led the way with 19 points.

Rogers bowed out with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Wolff also reached double figures in his swan song, scoring 10 points and adding five assists, four rebounds and two blocks.

“Our seniors went out strong,” Mutombo said. “They put everything on the line. Torrey went out hard and did everything he could to push the team forward. I’m very optimistic about next year, but I’m going to enjoy these guys before thinking about the future. These guys have done so much for the program.”

Maxwell tallied eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds before fouling out. Augur had seven big points off the bench and Pelletier finished with two (to go with five steals).

The Clippers made eight 3-pointers (as did the Eagles), but turned the ball over 22 times and only sank 9-of-20 foul shots.

“Our guys showed up and executed the details,” Mutombo said. “(Lincoln’s) well-coached with great chemistry. They battled and our guys fought. It could have gone either way. It was awesome to see the battle.

Advertisement

“We’re a big team and we have faith in each other and support each other. The guys will still be brothers and reflect on this game. When they come back in the summer, we’ll talk about this. The Yarmouth basketball community is strong.”

While the Clippers will miss their departing seniors, Maxwell, Oranellas, Pelletier and Rideout, along with rising senior Ian Lawrence (who missed the latter part of the season with a knee injury), make up a solid returning nucleus. The pipeline will continue to infuse this program with talent and Yarmouth will be back in the hunt in 2025-26.

“It’s going to be a tough offseason, but it will be a good offseason because we showed a lot of potential and our younger guys really competed,” Mutombo said. “The younger guys got big minutes. That built confidence and we’ll see what the future holds.”

BOX SCORE

Lincoln Academy 59 Yarmouth 57 (3 OT)

Y- 12 15 8 8 5 8 1- 57

LA- 11 11 5 16 5 8 3- 59

Advertisement

Y- Oranellas 6-3-19, Rogers 3-4-11, Wolff 4-1-10, Maxwell 4-0-8, Augur 2-1-7, Pelletier 1-0-2

LA- Donaghy 6-2-16, Drew Hunt 4-4-14, Coffin 5-1-12, Giberson 2-2-8, EJ Hunt 1-2-5, Hanley 1-0-2, Schoenthal 1-0-2

3-pointers

Y (8) Oranellas 4, Augur 2, Rogers, Wolff

LA (8) Donaghy, Giberson, D. Hunt 2, Coffin, EJ Hunt

Turnovers:

Y- 22

LA- 18

Free throws

Y: 9-20

LA: 11-16

Press Herald staff writer Drew Bonifant contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link