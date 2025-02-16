PORTLAND—It was a bizzaro-type game for Falmouth’s boys basketball team Saturday evening at the Portland Exposition Building.

Facing the seventh-ranked, defending state champion Gray-New Gloucester Patriots, the second-seeded Navigators saw their top scorer plagued by foul trouble and held scoreless in the first half, their sharpshooter make more of an impact on the defensive end than on offense and a reserve step in and produce a double-double.

And as a result, it all added up to a victory and unlike a year ago, when Falmouth was stunned in the quarterfinals, this time, the Navigators will continue their title quest next week.

Three 3-pointers in a 72-second span from senior standout Billy Birks put Falmouth up, 15-9, after one period, but when senior star Davis Mann was whistled for his third foul just 26 seconds into the second period, the Patriots appeared poised to rally.

Playing without injured senior center Tyler Simmons, Falmouth inserted senior Ezra Hamlin, a top reserve all winter, into the starting lineup and he came up huge in Mann’s absence, scoring six points in the quarter and helping the Navigators extend their lead to 32-15 at the half.

While Birks had a team-high 11 first half points, his ability to completely stymie Gray-New Gloucester’s senior scoring machine Johnny Patenaude was even more impressive, as Patenaude managed just two points in the first two quarters.

Falmouth threatened to run away and hide in the third period, going up by as many as 18 points, but behind senior standout Colby Mitchell, the Patriots stayed within hailing distance and were down, 41-28, heading to the final stanza.

There, a pair of Patenaude 3s pulled Gray-New Gloucester within just eight, 42-34, with 6:42 still to play, but the Navigators locked down, pulled away and went on to a 62-45 victory.

Birks had a game-high 19 points, Hamlin added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds and Falmouth won its seventh consecutive game, improved to 16-3, ended Gray-New Gloucester’s season at 7-12 and advanced to the semifinals where it will meet No. 6 Fryeburg Academy (11-8) Wednesday at 6 p.m., at the Expo.

“We’ve preached all season long that if you work hard every day in practice, when the time comes, you’ll be ready,” said longtime Navigators’ coach Dave Halligan, after his 612th career victory. “The first game here is always the toughest. Once you get through the first game, you gain confidence you can play here and be successful.”

Not this time

A year ago, second-seeded Falmouth was stunned by seventh-ranked Westbrook in its first playoff outing, 50-43.

This winter, the Navigators have lived up to billing as the region’s co-favorite, along with Noble.

Falmouth began its season with a 54-52 loss at Noble, then held off host Gray-New Gloucester (66-62), beat visiting Westbrook (70-65), eked out a 44-43 win at Marshwood, then gave Halligan his 600th career victory with a 68-42 win at Deering. After beating host Kennebunk (58-42) to close the old year, Falmouth began 2025 with wins over visiting Marshwood (54-21) and Brunswick (64-39). After Falmouth’s seven-game win streak was snapped at Scarborough (64-59), it beat host Westbrook (60-49), then scored the final six points to hand visiting Noble its first setback, 54-51. After letting a 15-point fourth quarter lead slip away in a 75-72 home loss to Windham, the Navigators got back on track and started their streak with a 69-48 home victory over Gorham. Victories followed at Greely (59-45), at home over Kennebunk (56-51), at Freeport (68-43) and at home over Biddeford (67-43) and Scarborough (79-44).

Prior to the start of the tournament, however, Simmons suffered an eye injury and was ruled out for at least Falmouth’s first tournament game, forcing Hamlin into a bigger role.

“I’m said to see Tyler hurt, but I’m happy to have an opportunity to step up and help the team,” Hamlin said.

The Patriots, meanwhile, lost most of last year’s production to graduation and struggled most of the season before hitting their stride.

Gray-New Gloucester started with losses to Freeport (53-49), Mt. Ararat (77-56) and Falmouth (66-62) before getting in the win column at Wells (64-53). Losses followed to Brunswick (57-43), Marshwood (56-55), York (70-64) and Edward Little (70-29). After holding off visiting Lake Region (54-46), the Patriots were beaten by Noble (57-54), Greely (50-37), and Yarmouth (67-51). Gray-New Gloucester then edged host Westbrook (67-65) and visiting Mt. Ararat (67-56) before downing host Yarmouth, 53-40, visiting Greely (69-56) and visiting Brunswick in an overtime thriller (65-62). The Patriots then closed with a 58-45 loss at Fryeburg Academy.

The teams met way back on Dec. 13 in Gray and Falmouth held on for a 66-62 win behind 28 points from Mann and 19 from Birks. Mitchell paced the Patriots with 19 points. Patenaude was held to 11.

Entering play, the teams had no playoff history.

Saturday, the Navigators set the tone pretty much from the get-go and while there were some obstacles to overcome, Falmouth rose to the occasion to advance.

The tone was set just seconds in, as Patenaude drove to the hoop, but was whistled for an offensive foul.

A free throw from senior Declan O’Brien, another unheralded player who came up huge on the big stage, put Falmouth in front, then off an inbounds set, Birks set up senior Jaxon Cameron for a 3-pointer and a quick 4-0 advantage.

The Patriots would respond, as Mitchell made two free throws, then with 6:02 on the first quarter clock, Patenaude set up Mitchell for a 3 and 5-4 lead.

That would be the only time Gray-New Gloucester would hold an advantage, however.

With 4:21 left in the first, Birks took a pass from Cameron and made his first 3, giving the Navigators the lead for good.

A mere 37 seconds later, Cameron found Birks for another 3.

Then, with 3:09 remaining, Cameron set up Birks for a deep 3 and a 13-5 lead, forcing Patriots’ coach Ian McCarthy to call timeout.

“Those 3s were a big confidence booster for me and the team,” said Birks. “We got it rolling and set the tone for the rest of the game.”

“We were in the right spots, he just caught us with our hands down a couple times and he knocked them down,” McCarthy said.

Birks then facilitated Hamlin for a layup and his first points, but a pair of foul shots from junior Jackson Libby with 1:48 on the clock snapped Falmouth’s 11-0 run and Gray-New Gloucester’s 4 minute, 14 second scoring drought.

Mitchell then knocked down a jumper and despite their shaky start, the Patriots were only down by six, 15-9, after eight minutes of play.

Birks scored nine points in the frame, while Mitchell tallied seven for Gray-New Gloucester, but both Mann and Patenaude were held off the score sheet.

“(Johnny) had some looks in the first half we wish we could get back,” lamented McCarthy. “He’s the type of shooter that needs to see it go in and unfortunately that happened a little later than we planned. (Falmouth) did a nice job closing down his gaps and Birks was amazing defensively tonight.”

When Mann picked up his third foul 26 seconds into the second quarter and Mitchell added two subsequent free throws, the Patriots had a chance to make a move, but instead, Cameron set up Hamlin for a layup, Hamlin scored on a leaner and Cameron sank two free throws to push the lead to double digits, 21-11.

With 4:31 to go before halftime, Patenaude scored on a leaner for his first points, but O’Brien scored on a putback, senior Luka Roediger scored on a leaner, Hamlin made a layup, Cameron set up Roediger for a 3 and with 1:36 remaining, Cameron found Birks for a layup to cap an 11-0 run.

Inside the final minute, Gray-New Gloucester got a layup from sophomore Carter Corson, but Falmouth enjoyed a comfortable 32-15 halftime advantage.

The Navigators weren’t able to deliver the knockout blow in the third period, however.

Early in the frame, Mann sank a free throw for his first point, but junior Carter Davis answered with a layup for the Patriots.

After Birks drove for a layup, Davis sank a 3, but Hamlin countered with a leaner to make it 37-20.

Midway through the quarter, Patenaude scored on a leaner, but Birks set up O’Brien for a layup.

After Davis drove for a layup, Mann fed O’Brien for another layup, but a leaner from Patenaude, which rolled home, and a leaner from Mitchell, pulled Gray-New Gloucester within 41-28 with eight minutes to go.

And the Patriots kept the pressure on early in the fourth period.

A Patenuade 3 to start the frame cut the deficit to 10 and after Hamlin made one-of-two free throws, Patenaude sank another 3 with 6:42 to go to make things interesting, 42-34.

But the Patriots would get no closer and a seven-point surge in 89 seconds helped the Navigators pull away.

After Cameron drove for a layup, Cameron fed O’Brien for a layup, then Mann’s old-fashioned three-point play (basket, foul, free throw) with 4:36 to play gave Falmouth a 49-34 advantage.

After Patenaude ended the run with a free throw, Mann hit two foul shots.

Patenaude made another free throw, but Hamlin sank one, then Cameron buried a pair for a 54-36 advantage with 2:34 remaining.

Mitchell banked home a 3 and Patenaude sank a contested jumper, but Cameron fed Hamlin for a layup and Birks’ breakaway layup washed away the last dose of remaining doubt.

Down the stretch, Mitchell made a 3 for the final points of his career, Mann fed Birks for a layup, then Birks hit two free throws for Falmouth’s final points of the night.

With 8 seconds to go, senior Harrison Behnke made one free throw for Gray-New Gloucester and that brought the curtain down on the Navigators’ 62-45 win.

“All the boys were very locked in on what we had to do to win the game and we got there,” Birks said.

“Last year was a very tough loss,” said Hamlin. “We knew we had to play tougher this time and not give up.”

Birks had a game-high 19 points and dished out three assists, but his biggest contribution came on defense, as he held Patenaude in check, an effort which has been par for the course this winter.

“I really try to emphasize defense every game,” Birks said. “I’m usually on the other teams’ best player and I think I’ve been doing a good job. Johnny is a big part of their team. He tries to take over, but sometimes shots don’t fall.”

“Billy’s defense was amazing,” said Hamlin. “He’s so active on the court. He doesn’t give up.”

“Billy’s job was defensive tonight,” Halligan added. “He held Patenaude down. We were pleased with his effort and he hit some shots too. That’s Billy.”

Hamlin dazzled with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

“At first, I was a bit nervous, but I knew I just had to play my hardest and get freakish on the court,” said Hamlin.

“I’ve talked to Ezra all week that he might need to start and play a lot,” Birks said. “He had a great game. Loved to see it.”

“(Ezra’s) a senior and he’s played as a reserve most of the season,” Halligan added. “Losing Tyler is huge because he’s our inside game, but Ezra told me before the game he was ready and he was.”

Cameron finished with nine points, nine assists and four rebounds, O’Brien nearly had a double-double, as he tallied nine points and 11 rebounds. Mann had six points and three assists in limited action and Roediger contributed five points.

Falmouth enjoyed a 35-30 edge on the glass, only turned the ball over 13 times and hit 13-of-21 free throws.

No repeat

Gray-New Gloucester was paced by Mitchell, who had 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his final game, and Patenaude, who started slowly but wound up with 16 points, in his swan song.

“We rode Colby and Johnny this year and I’m really proud of them,” said McCarthy. “It’s especially tough knowing how we finished last year. Expectations were really high this year. That makes it even tougher for them. I’m hopeful they’ll both play in college and we can continue to watch them play.”

Davis had seven points off the bench, while Corson (three rebounds) and Libby had two apiece and Behnke finished with one.

The Patriots only committed 10 turnovers and hit 9-of-13 free throws, but couldn’t dig out of their early deficit.

“We had a span in the second quarter when Mann was on the bench and we didn’t chip away and they actually extended the lead,” McCarthy said. “Other than the second quarter, we played them even. They just handle the ball so well and it’s tough to play from behind against a team like that. We set goals at every timeout or break and tried to remind the guys we didn’t need home runs, just to keep hitting singles and doubles. When we got it under 10, we felt like we had a chance, but they take such good care of the ball.

“I said all along this season, keep fighting and we’ll get there. I think I was the only one for awhile who believed that. We got one win, two wins, and all of a sudden we had momentum.”

Gray-New Gloucester will have a lot of firepower to replace in 2025-26, but the Patriots will return players like Corson, Davis, Libby, freshman Quentin Warrick and junior Isaiah Portas, who will keep this proud program competitive.

“The freshman ‘Q’ started all year and Corson came out of nowhere to start as a sophomore,” said McCarthy. “Davis is a little bulldog. We made him a captain today. He’s the only guy who takes charges on the team.

“We’re all excited for next year.”

A different challenge

Falmouth and Fryeburg Academy did not play this year.

The Navigators are 3-0 all-time versus the Raiders in the tournament, with a 70-34 triumph in the 2022 semifinals the most recent.

Fryeburg Academy is coming off an impressive 51-31 win over Greely in its quarterfinal Saturday and as a result, the Navigators won’t be overlooking the Raiders.

“Fryeburg’s a tough defensive team, scrappy,” said Birks. “We just have to play our game and do what we do.”

“Expectations fuel us and make us ready for anything that comes our way,” Hamlin said. “We’ll watch a lot of film and do a lot of situational play to get ready for them.”

“We’ll prepare the way we have all year,” added Halligan. “We have a team concept on offense and a team concept on defense and we’ll give it our best shot.”

BOX SCORE

Falmouth 62 Gray-New Gloucester 45

GNG- 9 6 13 17- 45

F- 15 17 9 21- 62

GNG- Mitchell 5-4-17, Patnaude 6-2-16, Davis 3-0-7, Corson 1-0-2, Libby 0-2-2, Behnke 0-1-1

F- Birks 7-2-19, Hamlin 6-2-14, Cameron 2-4-9, O’Brien 4-1-9, Mann 1-4-6, L. Roediger 2-0-5

3-pointers:

GNG (6) Mitchell 3, Patnaude 2, Davis, L. Roediger

F (5) Birks 3, Cameron, L. Roediger

Turnovers:

GNG- 10

F- 13

Free throws

GNG: 9-13

F: 13-21

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

