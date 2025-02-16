In my previous column, I discussed how we are conscious that the words we use at Midcoast Humane are important when describing the pets in our care, their histories and their needs. They are equally important when discussing the humans who use our services and their situations.

One of those services is admitting pets into our care when their owner can no longer keep them. When describing these situations, we could say, “she got rid of her cat because she’s moving” or we can say, “she brought us her cat when she was unable to rehome her to anyone she trusted in the timeframe she had to work with”. Both are strictly true, but the phrases convey different meanings. The first phrase implies that the owner did not care about the cat; the second phrase does the opposite, showing efforts made and concern for the cat’s future.

When I describe the work we do here at Midcoast Humane, I try very hard to focus on the positive. This does not mean we do not share certain stories because they are sad or otherwise upsetting, we still share them, but we focus on the positives we can find. Around the holidays, we shared the rather sad story of a cat named Kini. He got out of his home and by the time he was found, he had been badly injured, with a fractured femur and pelvis. His family sought emergency veterinary care for him, but was not able to afford the costs of the procedures he would need. Instead of having him euthanized, they opted to relinquish ownership of him to Midcoast Humane, hoping we could help.

I have seen many situations like Kini’s vilified over the years, with animal welfare groups publicly speaking negatively about families whose pets have gotten out of their homes or yards and been injured or killed. I see no useful purpose in that; it would also be hypocritical of me. Jake, my lab, was hit by a car when he was young. The circumstances as to how do not matter, it was an accident and unintended by the person watching him. I know very few pet guardians, if any, who have never had a pet escape. I am grateful we were able to help Kini with an amputation and guide his family through the crate rest he needed for his hip to heal. He is back home with his family who loves him, where he should be.

Most owner admission situations are not as dramatic as Kini’s; many are what I would consider common. Issues with housing, general finances and an inability to afford veterinary care comprise a majority of the pet surrenders we see not just at Midcoast Humane, but across the country. Beyond taking in pets brought by their owners and as strays, we also run a pet food pantry out of both our shelter locations, conduct public wellness clinics, offer low-cost spay/neuter services and fund a program that helps pet guardians afford one-time emergency veterinary care. How we talk about the people who use those services is important, too.

The words we use influence how we act, think and feel. Take these two phases: “I can’t believe she got a dog when she would not be able to pay for emergencies and now we have to do it” versus, “I am so glad she knew to call us so we could get her and her dog the help they needed. Bonus, I got her signed up for the pet food pantry while she’s job hunting!” Those are two very different ways to view the same situation.

I meet many people who do not know a lot about animal sheltering and what we do in the shelter on a daily basis, and when I discuss it with people, I don’t want to leave a negative impression. For me, sheltering has been such a fulfilling and joyous career, so I talk about how we help our community and how wonderful it is to be able to do so. I feel privileged and lucky to be in a position to help both pets and people, and I choose my words carefully when discussing the sheltering world in hopes that it can help others feel the same way.

Jess Townsend is executive director of Midcoast Humane.

