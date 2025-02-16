Maine legislators and the governor are grossly underpaid, which they argue makes it hard to attract good candidates to run for election. So last year, the Legislature voted to raise legislators’ pay by 61%, which will cost the state more than $1.5 million this year. They also are entitled to annual cost-of-living raises.

Direct service providers (DSPs) — who support adults with disabilities who cannot survive without that support — are also grossly underpaid and in dangerously short supply. They also are legally entitled to cost-of-living raises.

Yet on Feb. 5, Maine legislators decided to deny DSPs even a cost-of-living raise because they say Maine simply cannot afford it.

Should I assume that legislators will forfeit their own pay raise and cost-of-living increases until the state gets on a better financial footing?

Lisa Wesel

Bowdoinham

