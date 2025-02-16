I hope everyone in Maine understands who and what the Canadian Irving Oil Co. is and just how important it is here in our state.

Irving is the largest private landowner in Maine, controlling huge swaths of northern and western Maine timberland. Irving also dominates the movement of petroleum products in northern New England; it owns the largest oil refinery in Canada at Saint John, New Brunswick. It owns the pipelines and tankers that transport product, the tank farms that hold product, and the trucks that move the product to the consumer — not to mention some of our local gas stations.

It should go without saying that if Trump’s Canadian trade war goes into effect, Irving Oil is going to feel it. Be certain that if Irving feels itself coming down with a head cold, Mainers are likely to wake up the next day with bubonic plague.

We may, perhaps, slide by the rest of this heating season without seeing heating oil prices jump further, but gasoline and diesel price increases wait in the wings. A giant ego at Mar-A-Largo may well anger an actual giant in Saint John, and that will spell cold misery for Maine consumers.

I hope the euphoria of President Trump’s victory is enough to keep them all warm for four long, cold winters.

Jeremy Smith

Old Orchard Beach

