This January, contributions began to Maine’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) law, the 13th such law to be adopted in the U.S., with applications for leave beginning in May 2026.
The program’s breadth is exciting: All workers in the state of Maine who made at least $7,000 in the previous year will be able to take up to 12 weeks of leave annually for medical appointments, family assistance, military duties and domestic abuse situations.
Protections are in place so that neither employees nor employers are incentivized to abuse the program. It will give workers a needful safety valve for life’s most unfortunate emergencies (barring natural disaster, car trouble, etc.). States report that PFML programs improve worker retention and child welfare and reduce turnover costs.
Businesses can claim that excessive leave is an undue hardship on their business, but the state can deny it if it finds the business is fibbing. If a large corporation can offer a substantial emergency medical, military and safe leave with a private plan, it may do so after April 2025.
Small businesses may find that Maine’s PFML provides generous benefits they can’t provide themselves. Workers can take these absences (with 30 days notice for nonemergencies) and still keep their job after 120 days of employment. The first seven days of medical leave are unpaid to mitigate the proliferation of medical appointments.
See maine.gov/paidleave for more information or to find a PFML poster for the break room.
Joelle Glidden
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.