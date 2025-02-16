The new presidential administration’s actions are clearly violating the basic principles of Americanism: The right to criticize, the right to hold unpopular beliefs, the right to protest and the right to independent thought.

I am reminded of Maine Sen. Margaret Chase Smith’s speech to the U.S. Senate on June 1, 1950. This was Sen. Smith’s “Declaration of Conscience.” I suggest that the readers of this letter read the full text of her speech and apply her positions to our social and political environment today.

Republicans, Democrats and independents all bear responsibility for failing to establish a legitimate immigration policy and failing to provide a budget that is balanced and fair. And all members of Congress are responsible for perpetuating a culture of hatred, personal smear and failure to hold individuals who violate the rule of law accountable.

So, to borrow from Sen. Smith’s declaration, I paraphrase: I will not stand by and support the actions of an administration that has embraced a philosophy that lacks political integrity or intellectual honesty and empathy.

We cannot, as Sen. Smith stated, allow any administration or party “to ride to political victory on the Four Horsemen of Calumny — Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry and Smear.”

We must embrace our personal and collective differences as being additive to strengthening our democracy.

James Smith

North Yarmouth

