The coach of the Mt. Ararat High School boys hockey team, which has been embroiled in a hazing investigation, has resigned following an incident involving “adults and players” at a game against Cheverus on Saturday night.

A.J. Kavanaugh, who has coached the Mt. Ararat varsity team since 2015, announced his resignation Sunday on Facebook.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart, that after coaching a program that I always loved being a part of for the better part of two decades, I announce my resignation as the head coach of Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse boys hockey,” the post said.

Kavanaugh and fellow coach Todd Ridlon were replaced by an interim coaching team in January amid an investigation into possible hazing by team members. The district’s superintendent has repeatedly said that the decision to install new coaches was not meant to imply that existing coaches had done anything wrong.

Kavanaugh’s resignation followed an incident at Saturday night’s game against Cheverus at the Watson Arena. The nature of the incident, though, is still unclear.

Heidi O’Leary, superintendent of School Administrative District 75, shared a message with parents after the game describing “multiple reports of unsportsmanlike conduct.” O’Leary canceled the team’s Monday practice and said the rest of the season remains in question.

“I am extremely disappointed and deeply concerned by the behavior exhibited by both adults and players at tonight’s varsity game,” O’Leary wrote in the message, which was obtained by the Press Herald. “I have received multiple reports of taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct, which is completely unacceptable and goes against the values of respect, integrity, and sportsmanship that we expect from everyone involved in our athletic programs.”

“The status of the remaining games is now under serious review,” O’Leary continued. “Let me be clear — this type of behavior will not be tolerated. I will be addressing this matter directly, and there will be consequences for those involved.”

In his post, Kavanaugh alluded to Saturday’s incident and previous alleged hazing, calling recent events “one of my biggest disappointments as a hockey coach.”

“Until last night, I thought our program specifically was getting through internal turmoil,” Kavanaugh wrote. “Unfortunately my coaching staff and I weren’t given the opportunity to bring our team, and our community, back together. That will certainly be one of my biggest disappointments as a hockey coach. I feel strongly that if we were ever made aware of it initially, we could have addressed these issues directly with our student-athletes and families, and resolved it before it became such a regrettable situation.”

The Mt. Ararat Eagles — which also includes players from Morse and Lisbon high schools — have one regular season game remaining on Feb. 20. The Eagles are 7-9-1 and would be in the playoffs in Class B South.

Allegations involving members of the cooperative team first surfaced in January, prompting school officials to ask the Lewiston law firm Brann & Isaacson to conduct an investigation.

Practices were canceled and one game was postponed, but the team returned to the ice with interim coaches — one of whom is O’Leary’s brother — after less than a week.

Although officials have not provided any details about the allegations, an audio recording of an interview with one player that was provided to the Press Herald suggested the situation involves two senior players holding down a freshman player in a locker room. The older players allegedly assaulted the younger player with pickles and tried to remove his pants as he screamed in protest, according to the witness.

Earlier this month, members of the booster organization that supports the hockey team asked the school board to reinstate the team’s coaching staff.

Andrea Cram, treasurer of the Friends of Eagles Hockey Board, also asked for a special meeting to address the request in a letter to the elected leaders of SAD 75.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, we have remained silent until now. Today marks 29 days and 8 games since our coaches were asked to step aside to allow for a ‘fair and thorough investigation,’” wrote Cram, whose son is a member of the team.

“With no resolution in sight, we feel it is time to advocate for the immediate reinstatement of these individuals who have dedicated so much to our student-athletes and this hockey program.”

Neither Kavanaugh nor O’Leary could be reached for further comment Sunday afternoon.

