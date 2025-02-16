Farming is a rewarding career that is deeply connected to the land, the seasons and the communities we feed. But it’s not without its challenges. Farmers are at the mercy of the weather, and increases in extreme events like flooding and drought have only made this work more difficult.

We’re also subject to shifting consumer preferences and market demands, and everything it takes to run a farm costs more every year. And now, we’re contending with another variable out of our control: political decisions that threaten financial resources intended to bolster farm viability.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Michael Levine is a small-scale fruit and vegetable farmer at Avalon Acres in Hollis.

The Trump administration’s recent freeze on federal funding has thrown thousands of programs — including those supporting farmers — into chaos. The freeze, which was blocked by a federal judge before being rescinded, was justified under vague political rhetoric. The original memo ordered federal agencies to pause financial assistance for initiatives including “foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology and the Green New Deal.”

Every agency that distributes federal aid was forced to scramble, unsure of what funding was still permitted, and even though that order was rescinded, there are other orders still in place blocking USDA and other programs from releasing funds. For everyday Mainers, these federal actions have real consequences.

As a diversified fruit and vegetable farmer in Hollis, I am directly affected. My farm, Avalon Acres, was able to become certified organic only with support from the federally funded Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP). Facilitated by the USDA, TOPP provides critical funding to help farmers make the often difficult shift to organic farming, but the appropriated funds are currently being illegally withheld.

We are also receiving critical funds from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program. This incredibly valuable funding encourages farmers to adopt climate-friendly practices like mulching and no-till, and should be funded under contract through 2028.

In Maine, we’re fortunate to have the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) managing TOPP. Through this program, MOFGA has connected me with an experienced farmer mentor at Whatley Farm, technical assistance and support that has helped my farm become certified organic and has already opened up new markets for my business. Without stable federal funding, programs like TOPP and Climate-Smart — and the farmers who rely on it — are left hanging in the balance.

Learning directly from a certified organic farmer and gaining access to a nationwide network of peers and educational resources has given me the confidence and knowledge I need to make this transition. Without this kind of support, many farmers wouldn’t be able to afford or successfully complete the rigorous organic certification process or make necessary changes to farm amid climate change.

That’s why the funding freeze is so alarming. It is unclear whether the support I was relying on will be available. The fact that this freeze is occurring underscores just how vulnerable farmers are to political decisions made far from the fields we cultivate.

The chaotic rollout of the freeze means that organizations like MOFGA are left in limbo, unsure if they can continue offering essential services. And for farmers in the middle of transitioning or having just completed the transition to organic practices, the uncertainty puts our business planning and financial stability at risk.

What’s most frustrating is that this disruption is entirely avoidable. Freezing federal funds specifically aimed at the farming sector fails to consider the real-world consequences for farmers and rural communities. While the administration may have intended to target wasteful spending, it is ultimately disrupting vital farming programs that contribute to a stronger, more sustainable food system.

This isn’t about politics — it’s about growing healthy, local food for Mainers. The uncertainty created by this funding freeze has already done damage and could put many farmers and nonprofits out of business. Moving forward, we must ensure that federal programs are protected so that the farmers who feed our communities can continue to do so without fear of losing essential support.

