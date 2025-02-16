Ellsworth girls beat Mount Desert Island, Caribou girls sailed past Presque Isle, Mount Desert Island boys rolled past Winslow and Caribou boys blew out Belfast.

 

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
belfast lions, Caribou Vikings, ellsworth eagles, MDI Trojans, presque isle wildcats, Winslow Black Raiders

Related Stories
Latest Articles