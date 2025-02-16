A few inches of snow fell over Maine on Sunday morning, with icy precipitation expected later in the day.

Nearly 2 inches of snowfall was reported at the Portland International Jetport by 7 a.m. Most of Cumberland County had between 1.5 and 3 inches by that time. York County topped the list with 5 to 6 inches recorded in some spots early Sunday.

Jon Palmer, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Gray, said he expected snow to continue in Portland through noon, when it should switch to sleet and possibly freezing rain.

“Generally, around 2 to 3 inches to 4 inches of snow is falling this morning, and we’re expecting to see a little bit more snow, and then some sleet and freezing rain this afternoon as well,” Palmer said.

Palmer forecast half an inch of sleet in Portland. The freezing rain forecast is less certain, but the South Portland and Cape Elizabeth areas will most likely see the most freezing rain accumulation — about a quarter of an inch.

The precipitation should stay snowy at the ski areas, Palmer said — good news for those looking to enjoy some outdoor recreation during the long weekend.

But the storm is also expected to leave roads messy and has disrupted flights at the Portland International Jetport.

Eight flights scheduled to arrive at the jetport Sunday and seven departing flights had been canceled as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Additionally, four arrivals and five departures were listed as delayed.

Sunday’s storm comes amid a snowy February, making up for a snowfall deficit in December and January. January saw 5.4 inches less than normal, while the December deficit was 8.6 inches.

This winter is shaping up to be more of a resurgence of normal weather after three years of milder, less snowy seasons. Before a storm Thursday that dropped 10 to 12 inches of snow, Portland had already nearly reached last year’s total snowfall for the season.

And as of Saturday, the Portland area had nearly caught up with average snowfall numbers.

The average snow total for Dec. 1 through Feb. 15 in Portland is 42.3 inches, Palmer said. A total of 40.4 inches of snow has fallen already this winter, not counting Sunday morning’s accumulation.

“This really above-average snowfall month has really helped us catch up quite a bit on snow totals,” Palmer said.

