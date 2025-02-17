While Valentine’s Day often emphasizes romantic love, local artists celebrated love in many forms this year, including ecological love.

On Feb. 14, the Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education and the Collaborative for Bioregional Action Learning & Transformation (COBALT) held a workshop blending art, science and Indigenous wisdom: “For the Love of Eelgrass.”

Befitting the holiday, attendees discussed seagrass meadows’ reproductive strategies and their crucial role in the health of Maine’s coast. This is especially important as more than 50% of native eelgrass has declined in recent years.

The event built on COBALT’s previous work weaving the arts, spirituality and scientific exploration.

Last summer’s bioregional learning journey, for example, aimed to develop a deeper understanding of the interconnected systems in our own backyard, tracking the relationship between food systems, wastewater treatment and the health of Casco Bay. According to Glenn Page, global lead of COBALT, the takeaway underscored “the need for a more integrated approach to navigating how we manage and govern our home.”

Just months later, COBALT’s Team Zostera divers attempted a pilot-scale restoration of eelgrass at Cousins/Littlejohn and Mackworth islands.

The sculptors, musicians, philosophers and poets who gathered on Friday wrestled with ways to accelerate transformative change. They explored different perspectives and emphasized the importance of art in inspiring awareness and action for eelgrass conservation efforts.

To open the evening, Page discussed the Mi’kmaq concept of “Etuaptmumk,” or “two-eyed seeing,” which encourages individuals to view the world from two perspectives: one eye focused on Indigenous knowledge and the other on Western knowledge. He explained that through art, there is the potential for “third-eyed” seeing, which allows for a deeper understanding and empathy for a place.

“A bioregion’s boundaries are not fixed by human or political factors but by natural elements like flora, fauna, climate and water systems,” Page said. “This event invites a more holistic understanding of seagrass meadows by incorporating the humanities in the plight toward restoration.”

Page believes progress won’t happen through centralized, strategic plans or massively coordinated initiatives; “it will occur when multiple and diverse initiatives intersect to create momentum, critical mass and, ultimately, tipping points.”

The event featured the work of Eva Ahn, a Bowdoin College student who, last summer, worked with Team Zostera on an independent study of eelgrass botanical illustrations depicting the stages of seed development.

“I’m interested in merging art with science communication,” Ahn said.”I feel everyone can grasp ecological topics when they take the time to explore them visually.”

It also drew attention to Pamela “Posey” Moulton’s “Pinkies” installation in Freeport.

In January, Team Zostera, part of the Maine Seagrass Consortium, consulted with scientists to gather suggestions for future action. Now, the group has done the same with artists — welcoming more thinkers to the table.

“Seagrass meadows are metaphors for the refugia we need,” Page said. “In a time when many are experiencing fear and isolation, there is a critical need for community initiatives.”

