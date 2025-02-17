A Bangor man died Saturday night after he was struck by a driver on Kenduskeag Avenue, according to local police.

Jeffrey Green, 69, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, which happened around 7 p.m.

Green was hit by the driver of an SUV traveling southbound near Glenwood Avenue. The driver told police Green had appeared in front of him suddenly and said he believed Green was chasing a dog.

Police did not identify the driver Monday but said he was cooperating with their ongoing investigation. Detectives are working to reconstruct the wreck.

Copy the Story Link