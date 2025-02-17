The Biddeford High School Marching Band, which won the New England Scholastic Band Association Championship Division 1 Competition and earned the title “The Best Marching Band in all of New England,” visited the Maine State Senate Feb. 11. While there, he Biddeford High School Marching Band received a legislative sentiment for its achievement.

“I’m honored to welcome the talented students of the Biddeford High School Marching Band,” said Sen. Henry Ingwersen. “The Biddeford High School Marching Band is a shining example of dedication, musical excellence and teamwork. Under the leadership of their outstanding director, Michael Murphy, they have put in countless hours of practice, perfecting their craft, and showing that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible. This win marked a significant milestone for the band, showcasing the strength of Biddeford’s music and arts program.”

The Biddeford High School Marching Band competed in New England Scholastic Band Association Championship in November in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Tigers also took home titles for “Best Drum Major,” “Best Color Guard,” “Best Visual,” “Best Overall Effect” and “Best Percussion.” This was the Tigers’ first time in 15 years competing in the regional competition.

At the beginning of the Senate session, the Biddeford High School Band sang the National Anthem. The Maine Senate occasionally opens session with a performance of the National Anthem. Groups interested in signing the National Anthem can contact Alex Ferguson in the Senate Secretary’s Office at Alex.Ferguson@legislature.maine.gov or call 207-287-1540.

