The Bowdoin women’s basketball team completed its third undefeated regular season in program history after Saturday’s 57-37 road win over Trinity.

Sophomore forward Abbie Quinn led the way for the Polar Bears with 19 points and seven rebounds. Freshman guard Grace Kinum ended the night with 15 points and eight rebounds, while senior guard Sydney Jones added eight points and five assists.

Bowdoin (24-0, 10-0), the third-ranked team in the nation by d3hoops.com, is the first NESCAC team to finish conference play undefeated since Tufts did so in 2020. This is the sixth season (most recently 2019) that Bowdoin has gone into the postseason without dropping a conference game and the third season (2004, 2019) without dropping any games.

The Polar Bears clinched the top seed in the NESCAC tournament and will take on eighth-seeded Williams College in Morrell Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon. The Ephs suffered their largest defeat of the season against Bowdoin on Feb. 8, losing 80-56.

Women’s swimming

Freshman Natalie Garre was named the NESCAC rookie of the year after winning three conference titles and setting two meet records in this weekend’s women’s swimming and diving championship at Colby.

Garre set meet records in the 500 freestyle (4:47.63) and 1650 freestyle (16:35.58) while claiming the 400 IM crown.

Williams won the meet with 1,831 points; Bowdoin finished seventh with 701.

Women’s hockey

Gia Massari scored the game-winning goal with less than five minutes remaining to give the Bowdoin women’s hockey team a 2-1 road win over Connecticut College on Saturday.

Jane McCarter also scored for Bowdoin (14-7, 8-6). Sally Solotaroff-Webber saved 31 shots for the Polar Bears.

Copy the Story Link