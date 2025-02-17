After splitting two games with Freeport in the regular season, the Brunswick girls basketball team knew if it could win the rebounding battle, it would win Monday’s A South quarterfinal. The fifth-seeded Dragons did just that, dominating the boards and grabbing a 45-26 win over the fourth-seeded Falcons at the Portland Expo.

Sophomore forward Jules Morin had 17 rebounds, senior forward Maya Koerber-Marx had 13 and the night’s leading scorer Lexi Morin (16 points) got her nine.

The defending champion Brunswick (10-9) outrebounded Freeport (11-8) with a margin similar to the scoreboard, 41-22.

“I feel like with these injuries, with these people being sick on and off throughout the whole entire season, a lot of teams are going to underestimate us,” Lexi Morin said. “But we’re a big fighting team, so we get the job done.”

Senior Sydney Gelhar led Freeport with eight points and junior Emily Groves patroled the defensive paint with eight boards and eight blocks.

Brunswick will take on top-seeded Mt. Ararat (17-2) on Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s regional final.

How it happened

• While the older Morin was either scoring or assisting on 11 of Brunswick’s 15 first quarter points, the younger Morin sister was making her presence known on the glass and as an interior defender.

• “Every time I put more on her plate, (Jules Morin) stepped right up, and you can see it,” Brunswick coach Sam Farrell said. “She makes so many plays that unless you’re really watching her, you don’t see it… She’s our starting center because of her mental and physical toughness. Our starting center at what, 5-7?”

• Brunswick held the Falcons to 10 points in the first half, including three in the second quarter, with a defense designed at limiting sophomore shooting threat Abby Giroux (six points).

• The Dragons went into the fourth quarter with a 38-17 lead, slowing the pace to prevent any chance of a comeback.

Injuries the biggest impact down the stretch

• Freeport was without senior Maddie Cormier after the first-team all-WMC player suffered a concussion outside of basketball.

• Brunswick has dealt with its share of injuries and sickness throughout the season, but now as the Dragons are returning to full strength, confidence is the most contagious thing on the team.

“Last week we had nobody, like somebody was missing at practice each day,” senior guard Eva Harvie said. “We didn’t have a full team ’til yesterday. So, that really had a big part in it, of us coming together, let’s go, just energy, positive energy.”

“Between all the injuries and sickness we had, we had a lot of kids have to play more and put them in tough spots,” Farrell said. “So now you get to the tournament, I don’t think they’re fazed by having to go in.”

Statistical leaders

• Freeport: Sydney Gelhar (eight points, four rebounds), Ky Kennedy (seven points, two steals), Emily Groves (eight rebounds, eight blocks)

• Brunswick: Lexi Morin (16 points, nine rebounds), Eva Harvie (12 points, five steals), Jules Morin (17 rebounds, five assists)

Notable Quotables

• “We ran our offense perfectly, we missed two layups in a row and sometimes you got to take a timeout to tell the kids you’re doing exactly what you’re supposed to be doing, and sometimes the ball doesn’t go in. I can’t have you down on yourself because you’re doing exactly what you’re supposed to do. ” — Freeport coach Joel Rogers

