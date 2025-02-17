Duke’s Cooper Flagg shoots the ball past Virginia’s Jacob Cofie during the first half Monday night in Charlottesville, Va. Mike Kropf/Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Freshman star Cooper Flagg of Newport, Maine, had 17 points and 14 rebounds, notching his seventh double-double of the season before halftime, as No. 3 Duke cruised past Virginia 80-62 on Monday night.

UP NEXT

WHO: Illinois at Duke

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday

TELEVISION: FOX

The Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC), who also got 17 points from Kon Knueppel, have won three straight since their lone conference loss Feb. 8 at No. 18 Clemson.

Andrew Rohde had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9).

Duke forward Maliq Brown, who grew up in Virginia about an hour from Charlottesville, sustained an apparent left shoulder injury with 1:21 left in the first half. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return.

The junior transfer from Syracuse had two points, two assists and a rebound in 10 minutes.

