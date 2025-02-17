If you shop at local farmers markets, you have probably seen the certified organic Goranson Farm logo.

Jan and Rob Johanson and their sons, Carl and Göran, run the third-generation operation. Once a potato farm, it now sells vegetables, meats, poultry and maple syrup at local stores, farmers markets and its Community Supported Agriculture program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture sets strict rules for organic food producers. Certified organic produce must be grown without synthetic pesticides and herbicides.

With stringent restrictions, you may wonder how they do it. The answer is innovation rooted in agroecology, which involves using nature’s assets and surrounding ecosystems to grow food.

This manifests in natural solutions, like using solar energy to energize maple syrup production — 400 gallons annually — and ideas like a beetle burner, a tractor mounted with a rod that knocks pests off potato plants and a flame weeder on the back that zaps them once they tumble to the ground.

Göran had the opportunity to present this pesticide-free invention at the New England Vegetable and Fruit (NEVF) Conference in New Hampshire this winter; many in the audience have had issues with the Colorado potato beetle.

The goal is to prevent the pests from climbing back up the crop, not to kill them. This controls the pest without using chemical sprays.

“Even though it requires more work,” said Göran, reflecting on the farms’ organic approach, “it comes down to the food I want to eat and feel good about selling. Morally, it just feels right.”

In an interview with The Times Record, Göran shared some ideas he’s considering for the next growing season, including a new inter-seeding (planting cover crops between rows of cash crops) approach and greenhouse automation.

Gathering insight near and far

Some motivations come from the local farming community, while others are gathered at out-of-state conferences, but all the methods employed at Goranson Farm reflect the family’s values.

Solar energy, for example, made sense to the Johansons since running a four-season farm can be energy-intensive. Crops must be kept in warm conditions to continue respiration during the winter months.

The solar panels established 10 years back have helped reduce overall energy costs, Göran said, and as the farm continues to expand, the goal is to increase renewable capacity to follow suit.

“I constantly turn to our crew as a sounding board,” Göran said. “We make decisions together.”

The beetle burner was initially Rob’s idea. He was scouting for pests in the potato field before spraying Organic Materials Review Institute–sanctioned treatment.

“We can’t use Roundup or herbicides,” Göran said. “So my dad started playing around with heat. I took things further and made a burner to meet our needs. He taught me the basics, and I tested things out through trial and error.”

Göran believes that ingenuity should be shared. He often seeks support from the organic farming community — including his close friend Tim Child, a sweet potato grower at Laughing Child Farm in Vermont — and cutting-edge technology.

Goranson Farm recently purchased a harvester from Italy — one of the few farms in the nation to do so — after Child encouraged the crew.

“We share knowledge about equipment and our own experiences,” Göran said. “We lighten each other’s load working together. Taping into collective insight is helpful, but no two farms are the same, so we always keep that in mind.”

Success rates vary depending on altitude, soil type and local markets available. Understanding this, the farm has to weigh risk factors carefully before trying something new.

Thanks to advice from others, some fruitful efforts the farm has picked up over the years include soil steaming — using pressurized steam to manage weeds and netting to keep insects out.

“Protective netting has gained popularity,” Göran said. “But it comes at a cost. Imagine buying 500 feet of the finest tablecloth you can find. On top of the expense, there’s also a labor aspect; we have to remove the netting daily for harvesting, then pull it back over the crops to secure with sandbags.”

Still, the crew prefers this tedious method over chemical sprays.

Releasing ladybugs under the nets effectively manages the aphid population. Planting diverse flowers ensures bloom turnover, attracting beneficial insects that control unwanted pests.

Inter-seeding and greenhouse automation

The Johansons have always been committed to keeping up with New England farm education.

Göran recalled attending the annual Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association Farmer to Farmer Conference since he was young when presentations were given on carousel slide projectors instead of PowerPoints.

And it has always been a family tradition.

While Göran presented at NEVF this year, his mom and brother attended the Vermont Vegetable and Berry Growers Association Annual Meeting so he could tune into discussions about inter-seeding — a New Hampshire grower found great success growing rye (a cover crop) in the understory of his broccoli crop undistracted.

He also attended a talk on greenhouse automation, which discussed increasing profit per square foot by precisely controlling environmental factors.

“We are in the process of fine-tuning our production system,” Göran said. “Right now, we’re trying to see how what we learned at these conferences could apply to our farm.”

Although the farm doesn’t grow broccoli, other crops may benefit from inter-seeding.

Regarding automation, last year was the first time the farm experimented with automatic roll-up sides in its greenhouse. This season, Göran hopes to explore power venting further, which involves heating the air beside sunrise to increase its moisture content.

“Farming will never be as beneficial for the land as letting it return to its natural state,” Göran said. “As stewards, we cultivate sustainably so the farm stays healthy for my children and grandchildren.”

As spring approaches, Goranson Farm will continue to offer winter squash varieties, including buttercup, butternut, acorn, Hubbard, sweet dumpling and delicata, at local markets in Portland, Damariscotta, Bath and Boothbay.

The farm stand at 250 River Road in Dresden also offers customers and Free Choice CSA members farm-raised meat, eggs, dairy, baked goods and seasonal treats like maple syrup. For more information, visit goransonfarm.me.

