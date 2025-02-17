Friday and Saturday. Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St., Freeport. flavorsoffreeport.com.

Two of the biggest days of the annual monthlong Flavors of Freeport are this weekend. The foodie festivities include Fare & Ice from 5-8 p.m. Friday night. Tickets are $25 and include samples of local food and drinks as well as live music. On Saturday, Motor Booty Affair’s dance party kicks off at 5 and runs until 9 p.m. The $40 tickets include an order of truffle tots from the Cheese the Day food truck, along with treats from Bridgham & Cook and Athena’s Cantina. Both nights are aimed at ages 21 and older.

7:30 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $45-$65. statetheatreportland.com.

Forget what you think you know about magic, because Michael Carbonaro is in his own jaw-dropping and funny category. Known for his starring role in the reality series “The Carbonaro Effect,” his Lies On Stage performance is a high-octane event. If you’re a Carbonaro super fan, the $100 VIP add-on includes a meet and greet with photos, and he’ll sign anything you like.

10 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Bath locations. visitbath.com/winterfest.

The 4th annual Bath Winterfest kicks off at 10 a.m. with activities including the Potato Sack Championship, photo ops with the L.L. Bean Boot Mobile, the “Let’s Go!” Gazebo Dog Show, a lantern-making workshop and Bath Fire Department’s Touch-A-Truck. Stay warm at three fire pits, hit downtown shops for a chance to win prizes, get your heart rate up during the Yeti Relay and enjoy an early dinner at the Baked Bean Supper. Best of all is the 6 p.m. Lantern Parade that ends at the Chocolate Church Arts Center with performances of New Orleans street band tunes by Ideal Maine Social Aid and a set from Sanctuary Band.

7 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $25 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org.

Catch classically trained opera singer David Worobec performing a truly unique, one-man version of the Broadway musical “Sunset Boulevard.” Worobec’s Tophat Productions presents a toy theater take on the show, using custom-made action figures on a tiny stage complete with curtains, lighting, props and sets. All dialogue, stage movements and musical numbers are performed live by Worobec. Songs include “With One Look,” “The Greatest Star of All” and “This Time Next Year.” Audience members are encouraged to dress snazzily for the show set in late-1940s Hollywood.

