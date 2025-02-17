MAINE BIRDS

Maine is truly for the birds, as evidenced by the array of photos shared on the Maine Birds Facebook page.

The page, which is private but easy to join, is meant to be an education-based group for sharing experiences about wild birds in Maine. “The intent of this group is to provide a space for members to share sightings, photos, videos and discussion about wild birds in Maine” is in the group’s description.

Its 37,000 members understand the assignment: There are countless photos and video clips of birds photographed in backyard feeders and out in the wild. Some images are shot from a phone through a window, others with professional cameras.

Even a cursory glance at the page will ruffle your feathers with photos of wild turkeys, cardinals, ducks, falcons, owls, bluebirds, hawks and hundreds of other types of birds.

TRAVELING MAINERS

James Barrett and Elizabeth Clark are a Portland-based couple who love to get out and explore both Maine and New England.

Luckily for us, they document their adventures on the Traveling Mainers (@travelingmainers) Instagram account.

Traveling Mainers was launched on Instagram in 2021, and has racked up more than 100,000 followers.

Barrett and Clark share photos, videos and details about hotels, hiking spots, scenic drives, quirky museums, beaches, mountains, lakes and other visit-worthy locations like the Desert of Maine in Freeport.

A sampling of posts include a stay at a “hobbit” style tiny home you can rent in Springvale, a stop at the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel and a fall road trip to Acadia National Park.

PORTLAND HEAD LIGHT WEBCAM

You can be anywhere in the world and see a live video stream of Casco Bay from the Portland Head Light Webcam out of Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth.

The Portland Head Light and Fort Williams Park YouTube channel, with 2,700 subscribers, is run by the Portland Headlight Fort Williams Headlight Park office. It’s been streaming since April 2021.

Hop on YouTube and find it by searching “Portland Head Light view of Casco Bay live.” Then sit back and take in the sometimes gentle and other times crashing waves over a rocky shore. It’s also an easy way, once day breaks, to assess the weather.

During massive storms, the footage can be formidable and you’ll be glad you’re watching from indoors. Sometimes you’ll see seagulls and other birds and in the distance, a variety of boats.

