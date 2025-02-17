LEWISTON — The Greely girls indoor track team was neck and neck with Western Maine Conference rival Freeport throughout the the Class B state championship meet Monday at Bates College, and the team title ultimately came down to the final event – the 800-meter relay.

Greely picked up eight points for finishing second behind Bucksport, while Freeport settled for sixth place, worth three points. That gave Greely just enough points to overtake Freeport, 72-71.

“Yeah, we wanted to fill the gap between Freeport and us, and we got a lot of help from the teams in that bass section,” Greely coach David Dowling said.

The Rangers got victories from Victoria Zandan in the 55-meter hurdles (8.87), Jacqueline Franklin in the 400 (1:02.02), Rowan Barry in the 800 (2:16.20) and Katie Spencer in the pole vault (10-6).

Freeport coach Ginger Ivanov expected the final outcome to be close.

“We knew it going in: It was going to be a battle between Greely and us,” Ivanov said. “We’ve been battling it out all season, and looking at the point spread and what we had and what they were looking at putting in for their events, we knew it was going to come right down to the end.”

Freeport (10:14.86) beat Greely (10:19.67) in the 3,200 relay for its lone victory, but the Falcons had three of the top five finishers in the 400. Kessa Benner and Briella Boudreau tied for second (10-0) in the pole vault.

Dowling will remember the respect the two teams have for each other.

“And, you know, the Greely girls are talking to the Freeport girls down in the corner there during the meet, and so it’s good to see that camaraderie between the teams, fighting it out for the title, but then being friends along the way,” Dowling said.

Teanne Ewings of Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian won the 2-mile (11:13.39) and finished second in the mile (5:06.61) behind Morse’s Shealyn Brochu (5:04.03).

Yarmouth’s Miah Jacobs (7.37) won the 55 dash, and Avery Bariteau of Fryeburg won the 200 (26.10). Poland freshman Alyssa Mason placed first in the shot put (37-0 1/2), Easnadh Nobel To’olo of Orono took the long jump title (17-3 3/4), MDI’s Amelia Vandongen captured the triple jump (35-5), and Elyannah Briggs of Old Town won the high jump (5-2).

Another title for Greely boys

After winning in 2024, the Greely boys team repeated as state champions in a landside with 91 points. York and Fryeburg Academy tied for second with 38 points.

Dowling said it was a total team effort.

“For the boys, well, we’ve had all year Sam Anania in the pole vault right around 14 feet, and Owen Partridge (as the favorite) in the 400,” Dowling said. “We’ve got distance runners, William Coull, Tate Harvey in the 800, who also ran the mile, Alex Mendoza, 6-2 in the high jump. There (are) some seniors there that really came to play for their final season.”

Partridge took the 400 with a time of 51.99. Coull (2:04.85) was third in the 800 and Harvey (2:05.08) finished fourth. Coull (4:37.53) also was third in the mile. Anania won the pole vault (13-6), and Mendoza placed second in the high jump.

Greely also won the 3,200 (8:25.28) and 800 relays (1:35.89).

There were multiple individual state champions: Lake Region’s Sam Laverdiere, MCI’s Samuel Gerrie and Leavitt’s Stephen Pierre.

Laverdiere took all three distance races. He won the mile with a time of 4:27.79, the 2-mile in 9:48.78, and the 800 in 2:02.30.

Gerrie was victorious in the 200 (23.23) and triple jump (41-5).

Pierre won the 55 hurdles (7.79) and long jump (21-3), and finished third in the high jump behind Fryeburg’s Ty Boone.

Ethan Hoffman of Yarmouth (50-10 3/4) won the shot put.

