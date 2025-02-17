Bryce Guitard and Chase Dodier combined for 21 points in the second half Monday night as top-ranked Noble pulled away to a 50-39 victory against eighth-seeded Marshwood in a Class A South boys basketball quarterfinal at the Portland Expo.

The Knights (17-2) will take on fourth-seeded Kennebunk (13-6) in the semifinals Wednesday.

Marshwood (8-11) kept Noble in check until midway through the third quarter, holding a 20-19 lead with 4:58 left in the period until the Knights took control.

Guitard finished with 17 points, Dodier had 15 and Jamier Rose added 12 for the Knights. Ryan Essex scored 12 points and Liam Tiernan had nine for the Hawks.

BOYS HOCKEY

WINDHAM 6, MARSHWOOD 0: Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (10-6) scored four goals in the second period to pull away from Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (10-7) at USM Ice Arena in Gorham.

Sam Foley recorded a goal and two assists, and Philip Traina, Shaun Traina and Cole Heanssler each had a goal and an assist. Trevor Baillargeon and Colby Haskell were the other goal scorers, Mason Caron assisted on three goals, and Sawyer Perkins made 12 saves for the shutout.

