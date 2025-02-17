Hope Taylor of Cape Elizabeth, foreground, in white cap, and Flynn Layton of Camden Hills dive into the start of the 200-yard freestyle heat at the Class B girls state swimming championship at Bowdoin College. Taylor won the race with a time of 1 minute, 58.09 seconds. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Madison’s Brayden Furbush passes the ball while being defended by Carrabec’s Michael Steuber during a Class C South boys basketball quarterfinal game. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Tyler Bryant of South Portland competes in the high jump. Bryant finished second with a jump of 6-foot-8. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald
Monmouth’s Aiden Oliveira battles Winthrop defender Cole Bard during the Mustangs’ 32-29 win in the Class C South quarterfinals. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Ella Montgomery of Ellsworth swims to the win in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:7.16. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Marshwood’s Isaiah Perodin competes in the long jump. Perodin finished second with a jump of 21 feet, 9.5 inches. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald
Richmond’s Zaden Steele, bottom, and Hall-Dale’s Keegan Cary scramble for a loose ball. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Windham’s Tayla Pelletier, center, leads the pack on her way to victory in the 55m hurdles. At left is Scarborough’s Isabella Harmon and at right is Portland’s Anneliese Collin. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald
Cape Elizabeth swimmers, center, cheer on their teammates swimming in the 400 freestyle. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Hall-Dale’s Josias Brown, center, grabs a rebound away from Richmond’s Leeum Dufresne, back, and Zander Steele, left. At right is Hall-Dale’s Greyson Cary. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Ryker Paradis of Lewiston competes in the shot put at the Class A indoor track state championship meet. Paradis won with a throw of 61 feet, 3 inches. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald
Lucy Shaw of Cape Elizabeth swims the butterfly leg of the 200 individual medley. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Madison fans whoop it up during their team’s game against Carrabec. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Scarborough’s Isabella Harmon competes in the pole vault. Harmon won with a vault of 10 feet. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald
Flynn Layton of Camden Hills swims to the win in the 100-yard freestyle. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Marshwood’s Andre Clark, left, Falmouth’s Max Shapiro, center, and Falmouth’s Ali Carter compete in the 55-meter dash. Shapiro won in 6.45 seconds, followed by Clark (6.49) and Carter (6.60). Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald
Hall-Dale’s Greyson Cary, right, recovers a loose ball as Richmond’s Zaden Steele crashes to the court. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Camden Hills swimmers hold the state championship trophy after their celebratory jump in the pool. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Camden Hills coach Mark McCluskey jumps into the pool to celebrate the Windjammers’ state championship win. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald