Izzy Morelli got her celebration early. Four quarters later, the Gray-New Gloucester girls basketball team rejoiced.

Sure beats the feeling from last year.

Morelli reached 1,000 career points on her way to 21 for the game, Ella Kenney added 16 with 10 rebounds and the third-seeded Patriots rolled over No. 6 Kennebunk 69-32 in the Class A South quarterfinals Monday at the Portland Expo.

Gray-New Gloucester (15-4) lost as a third seed to Greely 52-31 in the quarterfinals last year.

“It felt good, especially after last year and our performance,” Kenney said. “I think this was a great comeback, (and a) statement win, honestly. We just remembered how it felt to lose in the first round last year, so we came out guns blazing.”

Kennebunk, which made the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020, finished 12-7 in a comeback season after winning one game.

Morelli milestone

• Morelli entered the game needing seven points for 1,000. A pair of free throws, jumper and layup gave her six in the first quarter, and with 5:18 left in the second she was fouled attacking the basket. She made the first free throw, prompting an eruption from the Gray-New Gloucester fans who were privy to Morelli’s progress toward the milestone.

“To be honest, I tried to keep it off my mind. The most important thing today was getting a win,” Morelli said. “I had it in the back of my mind, but I really just tried to think team-first this game. If I get there, then that’s great.”

Keys to victory

• The Patriots owned the glass. With all but one player standing 5-foot-6 or shorter (and the one exception, Laura Clukey, being 5-7), the Rams (12-7) aren’t big, and Gray-New Gloucester jumped on the boards and outrebounded Kennebunk 31-14 en route to a 29-12 halftime lead.

• Gray-New Gloucester frequently gashed the Rams in transition, particularly in the second half. Laney Farrar and Kenney both had good passes through traffic to feed scorers on the break.

• After Kennebunk narrowed the gap to 43-30 on a Riley Ewing shot at the end of the third, the Patriots outscored the Rams 26-2 in the fourth.

• The Patriots kept Kendall Therrien, one of A South’s best scorers, to zero points through three quarters. Therrien also left for three minutes with an injury in the first quarter, and took two fouls during that opening quarter.

“We were going to let her beat us with the 3. We felt that she would be much more adept at getting in,” Patriots coach Mike Andreasen said. “She just gets them in bunches, she’s so aggressive and so strong. Fortunately for us, she got into a little bit of foul trouble early, and that kind of neutralized her somewhat.”

Key stats

• Gray-New Gloucester: Izzy Morelli (21 points, seven rebounds), Ella Kenney (16 points, 10 rebounds), Emma Hamilton (five points, 12 rebounds)

• Kennebunk: Riley Ewing (14 points), Kendall Therrien (seven rebounds)

They said it

• “Ella’s really good at drawing those defenders, and then someone cuts to the basket and she’s able to make that pass. I think we had a lot of success with that today.” — Izzy Morelli

• “What I really like about Izzy is she didn’t look like a kid who needed to score 1,000. She passed the ball, she did good things, she found other people.” — Mike Andreasen

