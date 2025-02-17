For some reason, the people and press in Maine allow Susan Collins to paint herself as a “moderate” Republican or someone who has criticized Trump.

She still has her defense for voting for Justice Brett Kavanaugh on her website. Someone hand her a paper fan while she feigns ignorance: “Oh, he told me Roe v. Wade was so important.” She reportedly will do it again with Trump FBI pick Kash Patel.

I appeal now to whoever has the desire to replace her. They must be a native of Maine — let’s face facts there. I don’t care if they are a Democrat or an independent. I will work until my fingers bleed to get Collins out. She needs to be shown the door for what she’s done. She’s passed the Trump loyalty test. Trump. Musk. Collins. Same party, same agenda.

Collins should be careful. They’re taking down pictures of women at NASA. Maybe women in the Senate are next.

Chris Doucette

Wiscasset

Copy the Story Link