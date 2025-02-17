Amelia Danehy of Saco graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degrees in Business Management – BBA and Dance – BA from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December.

The University of Rhode Island announced that Adam Giroux of Saco has been named to its Fall 2024 Dean’s List.

University of Tampa local students named to the dean’s list include: Holiday Adams, of Arundel, is a Senior majoring in Allied Health BS; and William St. Germain, of Old Orchard Beach, is a Senior majoring in Accounting BS.

Assumption University has announced those named to the University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester included local students: Kyle Dion of Biddeford, Class of 2026; Wyatt England of Biddeford, Class of 2026; Jillian McSorley of Biddeford, Class of 2026; and Delaney Roche of Arundel, Class of 2025.

Springfield College named Stacy Taylor from Biddeford to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2024 fall semester; Taylor has a primary major of Biology.

Maia Gustafson, Class of 2028 of Saco, was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the fall 2024 semester.

Advertisement

The University of Hartford announced that Callum Labonte of Biddeford has been named to the Dean’s List and President’s List for the spring 2024 semester.

Adam Donovan of Saco was named to the Dean’s List during the Fall 2024 academic semester at Salve Regina University.

Clark University announced students named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List include: Duncan R. Green, of Saco, was named to first honors;

Molly Nguyen, of Arundel, was named to first honors; and Charlotte G. Burbridge, of Old Orchard Beach, was named to first honors.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2024 semester at Quinnipiac University: Emma Lizotte and Zachary Taranko, both of Saco.

Endicott College announced its Fall 2024 Dean’s List, local students include: Renee Dutremble, Richard Dutremble, Addison Girard, Carie Girard, Ryan Girard, Drew Smyth, Julie Smyth and Curtis Smyth, all of Biddeford; and Emma Heatley, Kelly Lambert, James Heatley, Madison Laflamme, Cara Laflamme, Joseph Laflamme, Ayala Littlefield, Lydia Maxcy, Education, Deborah Maxcy and Steven Maxcy, all of Saco.

Emery Hutchins, a sophomore philosophy major at Dickinson College, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. A graduate of Biddeford High School, he is the son of Dana and Sarah Hutchins of Biddeford.

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2024 fall semester at the University of New England: Mina Abdulaal, Ashjan Abdulsalam, Logan Allaire, Drew Bouchard, Tara Cavett, Michaela Chapman, Emma Clark, Alexis Coombs, Danielle Cote, Leah DiCenso, Elizabeth Garcia, Lucas Girard, Caitlyn Greenway, Ellijah Hanley, Isabella Hazlerig, Riley Langevin, Hong Ru Liu, Mia Martel, Aubrey McCann, Madison Nielsen, Kayla Noyes, Emma Paquet, Kylie Parent, Nicole Price, Libby Shea and Elia O’Hara, all of Biddeford; Alivia Faulkner and Samantha Fickett, both of Dayton; Gabriel Edwards, Zoe Froehlich-Ferris, Brooklynn Merrill and Agnes Norman, all of Old Orchard Beach; Christine Baker, Conner Boisvert, Hannah Cook, Elise Cyr, Lilly DesRoberts, Dawn DeWeese Moss, Sarah Dill, Olivia Hand, Emily Hedegard, Aleksandar Rakovic, Vishal Sharma and Gabriella Thompson, all of Saco.

Copy the Story Link