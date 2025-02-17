It’s time to flip your calendar to March for a moment because you don’t want to forget about Maine Maple Sunday Weekend.

The statewide celebration of the state’s delicious liquid happens on March 22-23.

All over Maine, sugarhouses will be open to the public for tours and tastings, and you can learn all about the process of making maple syrup.

You can also stock up, as every sugarhouse will be selling plenty of syrup.

For a complete list of participating sugarhouses, head to mainemapleproducers.com.

If you love reggae music as much as love you skiing and snowboarding, make a plan to attend the 37th annual Reggae Fest at Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley April 10-13.

The festival features four days of reggae tunes and parties on the outdoor patio known as The Beach, and at bar/restaurants The Widowmaker, King Pine Room and Bullwinkle’s.

DJs will be spinning and several musical acts will make sure that every little thing is gonna be alright.

For all the details on Reggae Fest, head to sugarloaf.com.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Raitt is hitting the road this summer, and the tour includes a stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Aug. 28.

Raitt won a song of the year Grammy for the track “Just Like That” in 2023. That same year, she took another one home for best Americana performance with “Made Up Mind.”

Raitt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

She has played in Maine many times since the ’70s, including a 2024 show at Merrill Auditorium.

Tickets for the Bangor show are $58-$181.85. Get them at waterfrontconcerts.com.

