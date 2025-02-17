A regional partner of the Maine Connectivity Authority recently donated technology hardware to a Bath-based nonprofit that aims to advance the skills of teenagers and young adults.

The Midcoast Youth Center and Skatepark has received the donations from Coastal Maine Regional Broadband to support the nonprofit’s workforce development program, Career Opportunities and Advancing Skills Together (COAST).

The donations include five refurbished laptops, 10 Chromebooks, three desktop computers, and a Mac Studio video and audio production suite. Now, the organization is including all this new equipment in its computer lab, according to Kirstie Truluck, director of development at Midcoast Youth Center.

“This is incredibly generous, and we are so excited to partner with Coastal Maine Regional Broadband to increase equitable access to technology for our young people and families,” said Jamie Dorr, executive director of Midcoast Youth Center.

The donated Mac Studio equipment modernizes the Maine Career Exploration computer lab, enabling young people to create résumés, apply for jobs and conduct work skills assessments. A new educational initiative will use the Teen Center’s Compass Afterschool Program to launch an audiovisual production using the donated Mac Studio equipment.

The Midcoast Youth Center has put in a community development grant for up to $10,000 from the Maine Community Foundation. The grant will bring in a couple of professionals for in-house educational video creation to create short films with interviews with teens and young adults about why they use the Midcoast Youth Center.

“Digital access is essential for employment, education, medical services and financial security,” said Mary Ellen Barnes, Coastal Maine Regional Broadband community digital planner. “This partnership with Midcoast Youth Center helps bridge the digital divide in our communities.”

An open house at the COAST computer lab at 6 Oak Grove is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 to showcase the COAST workforce development program. There will be workshops every Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. beginning on March 13.

Copy the Story Link