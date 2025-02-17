Until a few years ago, I had never heard of Mount Cutler. A small peak located in the tiny village of Hiram in southwestern Maine, a friend recommended it as a quality hiking alternative without the need to drive another hour or more to the taller mountains in western Maine and New Hampshire.

For over 45 years, I drove by Mount Cutler without paying much attention. The distinctive prominence can be readily observed when approaching Hiram from the south on Route 113, but I was focused on my objectives farther west.

Intrigued with the prospect of a new outdoor excursion, I explored Mount Cutler in the fall six years ago. I was very pleasantly surprised. The trek is easy to moderate in difficulty and offers a multitude of viewpoints during a lengthy ridge walk. For the more adventurous, the hike can be extended by bushwhacking over the true summit on the western end of the ridge. I was hooked and have returned a couple of times each year since.

In late January, I announced a Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society hike on the little-known summit. Three Chowderheads unfamiliar with Mount Cutler quickly signed on. Unsure of trail conditions, I urged them to bring both snowshoes and micro-spikes.

The four of us met at the trailhead on a beautiful, sunny, cool, breezy day. The trailhead, where there is a sizeable parking area and an information kiosk, is located on the left side of Hiram Hill Road just a short distance from the center of town. The 173-acre Mount Cutler Park and Recreation Area is managed by the Town of Hiram.

About six inches of snow had accumulated in the woods and the trail was packed by previous hikers. We decided to forego carrying snowshoes and wore micro-spikes from the outset. Overall, the spikes were a good choice because there were a number of areas where hard ice was encountered, sometimes hidden beneath the snow. However, sun-warmed snow inconveniently stuck to the spikes periodically.

We studied a map at the kiosk. I confess to finding the trail network confusing, and I’m skeptical about the stated trail distances. However, as a result of prior visits, I’ve acquired a preferred itinerary that I believe captures the best of the Mount Cutler hiking experience. My companions recklessly decided to trust my judgment.

We followed twisting North Trail in a hardwood forest past junctions for the Moraine and White trails on the left. Shortly after, the narrow path steepens and angles left. Persisting upward, we emerged onto precipitous, icy, sloping ledges. Cautiously negotiating up the potentially treacherous inclines, we paused several times to savor exceptional views in the north.

At the top of the ledges, we joined Ridge Walk Trail. The rolling ridge is a continuum of easy hiking with multiple viewpoints. We rambled west until dropping deep into a notch where the marked trail ends.

A bushwhack up an abrupt wooded bluff is necessary to reach the true summit. Previous hikers had completed the climb, so we followed their tracks to the top. The views in this area of the Saco River Valley and summits in the west are outstanding. Backtracking across the ridge, we stopped at a sunny overlook for a relaxing lunch.

Progressing farther east on the ridge, we passed North Trail junction on the left and dropped steeply through a boulder-strewn, heavily wooded passage to Front Ledges, a site that offers excellent views looking directly down into Hiram and is also the junction for the Barnes and White trails. We took time to enjoy the scenic overlook.

The Barnes Trail rises very steeply from downtown Hiram. Based on my one experience climbing the severely eroded, often-precipitous path, I don’t recommend it.

We turned left and began descending on White Trail in a dense stand of hemlocks. White Trail wraps around the northern slope of the mountain where an impressive stonewall has to be crossed before it joins North Trail. Once back on North Trail, we hiked easily downward to the trailhead, completing a very entertaining trek that I estimate to be about 3.5 miles in length.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” narrates stimulating treks on the nine best mountain hikes in Maine, including winter climbs in Baxter State Park.

