The Mt. Ararat girls basketball team was frustrated, discouraged, and by all appearances, defeated.

And somehow, some way, the Eagles found a way to survive.

Julianna Allen scored 16 points, and No. 1 Mt. Ararat climbed out of a 17-point hole late in the third quarter to beat No. 8 Westbrook, 51-50, in a Class A South quarterfinal.

The Eagles, who got nine points from Jenna Jensen and eight from Jayln Jensen, improved to 17-2. The Blue Blazes, led by 12 points from Lyla Dunphe, and 11 from Kylie Young, finished 8-11.

Mt. Ararat, a season-long favorite to win regional title, was in critical condition when the Blue Blazes went up 44-27 on an Ava Bolden layup with 2:24 to go in the third quarter. Westbrook was harassing Mt. Ararat ballhandlers, closing in on every shooter, contesting every shot and fighting for every rebound.

With their season in jeopardy, the Eagles rallied. Mt. Ararat finished the third quarter on a 9-0 run, then scored the first five points of the fourth. A Young floater put Westbrook up 46-41, but the Eagles kept up the surge, going ahead for good on Allen’s putback with 2:20 to play.

Westbrook had the ball down three with 11 seconds left and went for a layup, and time expired before the Blue Blazes could foul.

