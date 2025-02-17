Sifting through forgotten movies is a unique joy. Sometimes you find gems, other times you find trash where the only entertainment comes from the act of discovery.

And then there’s a movie like 1964’s “Nothing But a Man,” where you realize there’s a bona fide American classic unfolding in front of you. It’s almost unnerving, like you’ve stumbled on something from another world. Surely a movie this good would be better known, would be part of the zeitgeist, wouldn’t it?

Screening on glorious 16mm film at Portland’s Space on Wednesday, Feb. 26, thanks to the noble celluloid archaeologists at Kinonik, “Nothing But a Man” is a gift for Maine moviegoers looking for one of the great, unheralded classics of American film. Yes, it’s that good.

“Nothing But a Man” has, unfortunately, only become more timely.

In a 2025 America ruled by those actively suppressing both Black excellence and the inconvenient-to-white-supremacists legacy of the same, the rediscovery of “Nothing But a Man” feels doubly resonant.

The story of a strong-willed itinerant railroad worker named Duff Anderson who falls for a preacher’s daughter in Birmingham, Alabama, the film is at once a character study and a time capsule of racial and class divisions in the Deep South. Duff is a decent, hard-working young Black bachelor whose unwillingness to stomach slights on the streets and in the workplaces of the small town where he courts and eventually marries sensible school teacher Josie jeopardizes everything.

“It ain’t me,” is Duff’s typically terse response when advised by those around him to look past the racism of white townspeople and the union-busting pressures at the various jobs he takes to support his new family, and that’s how “Nothing But a Man” unspools, too. While dramatic things happen (Josie tells him about a horrific lynching there just eight years earlier), 1964 Birmingham has largely traded overt violence for a veneer of demeaning faux civility and smirking provocation. For the easygoing but uncompromising and well-traveled Duff, there’s simply no question of playing along. It just isn’t him.

As Duff, Broadway actor Ivan Dixon is simply outstanding, his complex portrayal of a decent man pushed to his limits a truly remarkable balancing act of restraint and leading man charisma. He’d become best known for his supporting role in questionably silly prison-of-war camp sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes” the next year before becoming a well-regarded TV and occasional feature director, but “Nothing But a Man” should have made him a star.

Abbey Lincoln was better known as a jazz singer, but her turn as the loyal and intelligent Josie is incredibly fetching and genuine. When Duff’s struggles see his humor and kindness curdle into sullen resentment (the scene where Duff pushes the pregnant Josie to the floor is genuinely shocking), Lincoln’s heartbreak and disappointment speak silent volumes.

The film was the first for both Yaphet Kotto (“Alien,” “Homicide: Life on the Streets”) and Julius Harris, playing Duff’s skeptical coworker and long-absent, alcoholic father, respectively, both of whom would go on to long and vital careers (the duo even teamed up in a Bond flick, as Harris played the hook-handed henchman to Kotto’s villainous mastermind in “Live and Let Die”). And as Harris’ long-suffering younger girlfriend, viewers will recognize the unmistakable Gloria Foster from her turn as The Oracle in the first “Matrix” movie, here expressing love and weary contempt with equal eloquence.

This was Motown’s first ever movie soundtrack, and the filmmakers lucked out big time. Stevie Wonder (as Little Stevie Wonder), Mary Welles, The Marvelettes, Martha and the Vandellas, and more all emerge from the film’s radios and jukeboxes.

From top to bottom, “Nothing But a Man” finds the drama in restraint, with the cast feeling peerlessly lived-in and authentic. The movie’s neorealist take on what could have been a melodrama is doubly effective for what it doesn’t say because it doesn’t need to. If the crisp, no-nonsense black and white tale recalls “The Bicycle Thieves,” it’s only to announce its presence in the same lofty stylistic reaches. Again, it’s that good.

Director Michael Roemer and his co-writer Robert M. Young are familiar names to film scholars. Maybe. Roemer’s follow-up, 1971’s “The Plot Against Harry” was similarly forgotten, before — like “Nothing But a Man” — being reappraised for the low-key masterpiece it is decades later. (Both films have been picked up by the prestigious Criterion Collection). Young’s filmography is likewise made up of idiosyncratic indie films (“Short Eyes,” “Alambrista!,” “The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez”) for whom initial public indifference has only allowed the lucky few to discover them much later.

For two young white Northerners to take on this story at the height of the Civil Rights era could have been an exercise in pandering, or dull do-goodedness. (And keep in mind, this is a white Northerner making the following statements.) Instead, the pair lived in the Deep South with Black families to school themselves in the world they wanted to depict, and while the movie was shot in rural New Jersey (they and the cast rightfully feared repercussions for shooting in the actual Birmingham), the film rings with its time and place. It’s a testament to Roemer and Young that the dialogue and actions flow from the characters, Duff’s journey emerging like the inevitable, ultimately hopeful, but never rosy portrait of ordinary people making their way in a deeply ugly world.

“Nothing But a Man” screens on glorious film at Space at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 Tickets are $10/$7 if you’re a Space member, which you really should be, if only to be on the ground floor when a true forgotten classic comes to town.

