AUGUSTA — A crowd of protesters gathered Monday afternoon in front of the Maine State House in Augusta to accuse the Trump administration of abuse of power.

Faced with cold temperatures and icy wind gusts on Presidents Day, the protesters shielded their faces with homemade signs whose messages included “SAVE DEMOCRACY,” “JUSTICE NOW” or “ARREST MUSK.”

The four-hour “NO KINGS Protest” was organized by local groups, including Maine Resists ’25, Solidarity Bucksport and Indivisible Bangor. It was an opportunity for people to connect under a common cause, according to Molly White, one of the organizers from Maine Resists ’25.

“(We wanted to see) exactly this: Mainers showing out, we even have some non-Mainers here,” White said. “We just want for people to build community — like-minded people who want to network and organize, giving ways for people to plug in. ”

The protest included several speakers, including organizers, community leaders and everyday Mainers, as well as a speech by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows on how telling stories can help save our democracy.

“I think it’s going to depend on people speaking out about the harm that they’re experiencing,” Bellows said, “and continuing to support those who are suffering.”

Bellows said the federal government is not acting in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.

“I think we’re in a constitutional crisis,” Bellows said. “The traditional checks and balances of Congress over the chief executive seem to be broken. What this billionaire Elon Musk is doing is illegal and probably unconstitutional, and there don’t seem to be any effective efforts to stop him in Washington.”

Michele Joyce, a fourth grade teacher at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School in Brunswick, stood in the crowd with a sign reading “Even my fourth graders understand checks and balances.” She said it has been difficult to teach her students about democratic government.

“It’s challenging to teach government right now, making sure that the kids know about checks and balances — because it’s not happening,” Joyce said. “I’m just cautious in how I present facts to them. I teach them the facts. I teach them how our government is set up.”

After the planned speakers, some from the crowd requested to speak. One of them, Vivian Myers-Jones, is a transgender woman who lives in New Brunswick. She said she came to the protest because of President Donald Trump’s attacks on her identity.

“I’m a dual-citizen, visible trans woman, U.S. Navy veteran, and being a Canadian, every single demographic I fall under, Trump has attacked directly,” Myers-Jones said. “I needed to be here. That’s just the short of it.”

The protesters not only demonstrated by using words. A two-person band in the crowd beat drums and played the trumpet, while a song leader led the crowd in singing, “Move when the spirit says move” and “Keep Your Eyes on the Prize.”

White said organizers planned to meet after the protest to determine how future demonstrations will look.

John Dumont, an Augusta native, said he was at the protest to fight for friends who are at the risking of losing their jobs because of changes ordered by the Trump administration. He said he hopes the movement can continue to grow in Maine.

“This was my first protest,” Dumont said. “It’s never advertised enough. Nobody knows this is going on. It’s like, we should fill the Civic Center in Augusta and the center in Portland, and every big city should be filled with people, where we can be warm and really holler.”

Joyce said protesting was the only thing she could think to do.

“I’m pissed,” she said. “Pissed and scared. And I figured I had to do something.”

