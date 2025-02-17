FORT MYERS, Fla. — Rafael Devers offered a simple answer Monday when asked if he was willing to move off third base, potentially to designated hitter, to accommodate new teammate Alex Bregman.

“No,” Devers said repeatedly. “I play third.”

“It’s my decision … My position is third base,” he added. “Whatever it is they want to do is what they want to do. But my position is third base.

“It’s my position. I’m not just going to change on a whim like that. That’s my reaction currently.”

Devers, in a 14-minute session with reporters at Fenway South, repeatedly — and adamantly — stated that he’s unwilling to move off third base. Importantly, the Red Sox have not yet decided where Bregman will play once the regular season starts. He could take over at second base or move to third, his natural position. As reported Saturday, the latter scenario has to do with Boston’s organizational desire to give top prospect Kristian Campbell a path to winning the Opening Day second base job.

About 48 hours after the Red Sox agreed to terms with Bregman, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora met with Devers on Friday to ask if he’d be willing to move. The answer they got was clear, even if the change isn’t a certainty.

“Third base is my position,” Devers said through translator Daveson Perez on Monday. “It’s what I’ve played. I don’t know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear what my desires are. Whatever happens from here, I don’t know.”

“My position is third base. I don’t know how they want to go about it or what they want to do. But that’s the position I get ready to play every day. That’s just my position.”

Devers said the Red Sox promised him a long-term grasp on the third base position when they signed him to a 10-year, $313.5 million extension — the largest in franchise history — in January 2023.

He expressed frustration with the team, which has changed chief executives from Chaim Bloom to Breslow in the time since the deal was signed.

“That was definitely discussed when I signed, that I would be playing this position for a long time,” Devers said. “I don’t know what caused the change. I know I’ve worked really hard on my defense throughout the years. I feel that last year, I had a really good year. I still have a lot more to give. I definitely feel like last year was really good. I hope to continue doing it.

“It was definitely a surprise. I’m somebody that believes in people’s word. I take it to heart. It was very surprising they’d suggest that.”

Devers, who is in the second year of that 10-year deal and will make $29.5 million in 2025, said he would also be unwilling to play first base. He did not demand a trade and said he had not given the thought of switching teams much thought.

“That’s a tough answer to give,” he said. “I haven’t given it much thought. I think you all know this team drafted me. I’ve been here my entire career. I’m a Bostonian through and through. I really haven’t asked myself that question. But I’m open to listening and hearing what they have to say moving forward. It’s not like I’m close to those conversations.”

Since the beginning, I’ve known this is a business. Each side is going to do what’s best for them and what’s most comfortable for them. I don’t think that was the right way to do business. But I’ve always known this is a business.

Cora and Bregman have taken ground balls together and spoken on a few occasions since Bregman arrived in Fort Myers on Friday. They both worked out at third base Monday on the first official day of full-squad workouts.

“I think he’s a great guy,” Devers said. “I’ve had the opportunity to speak to him. He hasn’t been here long but we’ve chatted. He’s experienced, he knows what he’s doing and he’s a great addition to our team.”

Cora said discussions are ongoing with Devers and other players on the roster about how the group will take shape.

“He has a lot of pride,” Cora said. “We know that. He feels like he’s the third baseman. He’s going to work out as the third baseman. And we’re going to make decisions accordingly. Here, it’s not about Bregman or Devers or Cora. It’s for the Boston Red Sox. Whatever decision we make is going to be for the benefit of the team.”

