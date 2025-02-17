February school vacation week is upon us, and so many families (including my own) are wondering what there is to do with the kids off for the week and some day cares closed. Well, Main Street Bath hosts one of the most unique winter celebrations of the year this week, while several other places have fun events, too.

Winterfest Saturday loaded with fun

In just a few short years, the Yeti for Main Street Bath has become an iconic symbol of winter and a beloved character in our region. For the uninitiated, the Yeti is exactly that — a 6-foot yeti that is the mascot and embodiment of Main Street Bath’s Winterfest. This festival was created to give families a fun way to get outdoors in a typical slow time of the year, and the response from the community has been outstanding. Each year, they add more unique activities while maintaining signature events like the Lantern Parade.

Everything begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, and you can start your day a few different ways. If you are a dog lover, then you must begin at the “Let’s Go!” Gazebo Dog Show at Library Park, which runs until 11 a.m. Comedian Tamara Lilly will be the master of ceremonies as 10 participants will compete in five different categories including: Scruffy or Fluffy (floofiest), Cheers to Ears (ears), Fancy Dress Doggo (fashion icon), Parent/Pooch pair (twinsies) and Waggiest Wigglebutt (tail spiniest). It’s $10 per entry, and participants should check in at 9:30. Only 10 per category, so show up early.

Other 10 a.m. opening activities include the Bridge Park Potato Sack Race Championship, which runs to 1 p.m. with multiple rounds and prizes. Also at Bridge Park will be the L.L. Bean boot-mobile for photo ops as well as a toss game and lace-making station.

Got a fire truck fan? There’s a touch-a-truck and meet the firefighters event running 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot, which appropriately also features one of the three fire pits in town that day to help people warm up (the other two are at Library Park and Bridge Park). Also, if you need inside relief or activities, Patten Free Library has a “Hygge station,” featuring hot drinks, reading nooks and crafts until 4 p.m., while the Winter Street Church will have indoor snowballs, cookies and hot beverages by suggested donation until 1 p.m. Those looking for a little more competition should make it back to Bridge Park by 1 p.m. for Bath at Play’s Yeti Relay, which runs until 2 p.m.

The day culminates with the Baked Bean Supper at the Bath Freight Shed from 4-6 p.m. and the Lantern Parade beginning at 6 p.m. Check out below for some lantern-making opportunities, but the biggest question is always the parade route. It begins at 6 p.m. at Five County FCU’s office where all parade participants will meet the Yeti with their lanterns. The Yeti will lead the parade up Centre Street towards City Hall, take a left onto Front Street, then a left up Elm Street to Washington Street, and then a left into the Chocolate Church Arts Center where the lanterns get paraded across the stage.

Of course, this is also an ideal time to pop into your favorite downtown shops and restaurants to warm up and grab a bite to eat or that special Winterfest gift for a loved one.

Lantern making all week

You have two great opportunities to make lanterns if you want to participate in the parade. Midcoast Youth Center & Skatepark is having lantern building every day this week and on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. These free workshops are for all ages, and kits include a lantern, LED lightbulb, lantern holder and plenty of decorations. Or if you’re downtown on Saturday and haven’t made your lantern yet, drop into the Chocolate Church Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as the Art Lab will be open in the Annex for free lantern decorating there as well.

Libraries are loaded with activities (just like every week!)

We are so fortunate to have three outstanding libraries in our region that run multiple events daily for families and adults. While the adult programming is incredible, I want to highlight a few family events happening this week for those with children looking for something to do.

At the Topsham Public Library, there are several great programs this week, including preschool storytime from 10:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and drop-in activities that afternoon from 1-4 p.m., which include sock-puppet making, a straw maze race game and more (while supplies last). Also, on Wednesday at noon, they will be showing “Wicked.” It is rated PG and it is recommended for children 10 and up, though all are welcome.

Curtis Memorial Library has a bounty of activities Tuesday right through the entire week, including Color a Bookmark, Make Your Own Valentine and more. However, two events to highlight this week are Radical Reactions with Mad Science Maine from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday and Music Fun with Miss Teresa, which is lively songs for babies through first graders and their caretakers, Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. Mad Science is for children ages 5-11 and will show physical and chemical reactions that amaze.

At Patten Free Library, they too have daily activities for children up through adults, including Lego Club from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Cozy Crafting Club from 3:30-4:15 Thursday and All Ages Storytime from 10:15-11:15 with Miss Mary and her guitar. Then you have all of the activities on Saturday for Winterfest listed above.

For my business networking friends, the Brunswick Downtown Association has a Strictly Social happening from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the new co-working space Electric Cottage Collective (82 Pleasant St.). Additionally, our next Chamber After Hours will be at Brickyard Hollow in Brunswick from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. More on that next week.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

