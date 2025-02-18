Another earthquake was recorded in Maine, but this one was more than 250 miles from the quake that rocked southern Maine last month.

The 2.5 magnitude earthquake at 8:56 p.m. Sunday was centered 21 miles northwest of Millinocket. Its recorded depth was about 6.6 miles.

The U.S. Geological Survey says four people reported feeling the earthquake.

The impact was much less significant than the 3.8 magnitude earthquake on Jan. 27 that was felt as far north as Bangor and south as New York City. That quake, centered 6 miles southeast of York Harbor, generated widespread reports from people who thought the audible boom and shaking were from an explosion or crash.

More than 42,000 people submitted reports about their experience to the geological survey.

That earthquake was followed by a couple aftershocks with magnitudes around 2.0.

While Maine doesn’t typically have strong earthquakes, it is not uncommon for microquakes with a magnitude of less than 2.0 to occur. Most earthquakes in Maine are too small to be felt because the state is a quiet tectonic area, State Geologist Ryan Gordon, who runs the Maine Geological Survey, said last month.

The largest earthquake recorded in Maine was a magnitude 5.7 near the Canadian border in 1904. In 1929, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake off Newfoundland caused a tsunami and a few deaths, Hough said.

The last earthquake centered in Maine with a magnitude of 4.0 or greater was in October 2012. That magnitude 4.7 earthquake, with an epicenter in York County, was felt as far away as Connecticut and prompted concerned residents to overwhelm local 911 centers.

