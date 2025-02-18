As I write this, we are experiencing yet another snowstorm here at the cove. All is cozy within, though, while making soup — times two!

Knowing this storm was on its way, I took stock of all my ingredients yesterday and was pleased that all I needed was a crusty baguette to go along with both nutritious, delicious soups.

This spicy, aromatic lentil soup is one of my favorites because it’s so quick and easy to make and requires only inexpensive ingredients. I swear, the herbs and spices have magical healing powers, and the red lentils amp up the protein and fiber quotient.

You don’t need to be under the weather to enjoy it, though. A bowl of this soup is warming and filling any time. It’s even a fabulous way to start a cold winter’s day. Soup for breakfast? Of course!

I had soup with soup for lunch today. Why not? The contrast of spicy, chunky vegetables and lentils in one bowl, and the squash soup’s mellow creaminess in the other bowl was fabulous.

In the winter squash soup, the coconut milk lends a subtle, sweet creaminess while the ginger offers a pleasant little snap to every spoonful.

Advertisement

I recommend you spend a little time in the meditative occupation of making soup. Put on soothing music and begin. This will bring peace to your heart and soul, and will extend to everyone you share it with.

‘On the Mend’ lentil soup

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 large garlic cloves, minced

• 1 sweet onion, diced

• 3 celery stalks, diced

• 2 large carrots, diced

• 1 bay leaf

• 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

• 2 teaspoons chili powder

• 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

• 1/2 teaspoon smoked sweet paprika

• 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

• 1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with juices

• 6 cups chicken or vegetable broth

• 1 cup red lentils, rinsed and drained

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 3 handfuls destemmed and chopped kale leaves or baby spinach (optional)

In a large pot, sauté the onion and garlic in the oil for about 4–5 minutes over medium heat. Add celery and carrots and sauté for another 5 minutes.

Stir in bay leaf, cumin, chili powder, coriander, paprika and cayenne.

Stir in tomatoes (including the juice), broth and lentils. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat then simmer for about 30–40 minutes, until lentils are tender and fluffy.

Stir in greens and cook until just wilted. Yield: 6 servings

Advertisement

Winter squash soup with red onions

• 1 large red onion

• Neutral oil

• 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced, divided

• 1-inch piece ginger, peeled, thinly sliced

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 1 teaspoon Kosher salt

• 2 pounds peeled, seeded winter squash cut into 1-inch cubes

• 1 (13.5-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk, well shaken

• 2 cups vegetable broth, plus more as needed

Finely dice 1/4 cup onion and set aside. Thinly slice the remainder of the onion.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add thinly sliced onion, three of the garlic cloves, ginger, cumin, red pepper flakes and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Sauté until tender, about 8–10 minutes.

Add squash and cook for 1 minute. Add coconut milk and broth, scraping up anything stuck to the bottom of the pot. Bring the soup to a simmer.

Reduce heat to keep the soup simmering. Cover and cook until the squash is very tender, about 20 minutes. Allow to cool and working in batches, purée the soup in a blender, or you can use an immersion blender to do it right in the pot. If the soup is very thick, you can thin it with additional broth. Adjust salt and other seasonings to taste. Serve with a spoonful of garnish in each bowl. Yield: 6 servings

Garnish

• 1 tablespoon neutral oil

• 1/4 cup red onion, diced

• 1/4 cup dried coconut flakes

• 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• Reserved garlic

• Salt to taste

Heat oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add reserved diced red onion, coconut flakes and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring constantly, until onion and coconut are a shade darker, about 4–5 minutes.

Add garlic and continue to cook until garlic, onion and coconut are golden brown and crisp, about 2 minutes more. Season with salt. Yield: 1/2 cup

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

Copy the Story Link