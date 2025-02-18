Architecture students at University of Maine in Augusta — which has a campus in Saco — are stepping into the community by working to create models to rebuild an old building at Ferry Beach in Saco.

The Gardiner Building at Ferry Beach is an old cottage in need of renovation, Ferry Beach Retreat Executive Director Cathy Stackpole said.

As someone with a design background, Stackpole thought the project would be a good opportunity to get architecture students involved. She reached out to UMaine architecture professor Patrick Hansford, and the project began.

“We do an annual community design project,” Hansford told the Courier. “The idea is we’re trying to provide an opportunity for our students to provide community service and also to practice architecture.”

Over the course of two weeks, the 27 architecture students created nine different concepts for Ferry Beach to use.

“The intention behind this building is to create a multi-purpose space where lots of different activities can occur,” Ferry Beach Assistant Director Brian Johnson said.

The building could be used as an art space, dance studio, meeting hall, and more, Johnson said. The building would have views of the ocean from the second floor.

Ultimately, the UMaine students decided that replacing the entire cottage would be the best option.

The models probably raised more questions for Ferry Beach, Hansford said.

“They start to clarify things they want in their project,” he said. “That’s the beauty of it.”

The unique project model is a student-driven team effort, with three students per team. A fourth-year student leads the group, which also includes a third-year and a second-year student.

“The idea is that the older students are giving some tips and teaching the younger students,” Hansford said.

However, the students won’t be involved in determining which design aspects Ferry Beach will actually use moving forward, and they won’t be involved in the renovation itself, Hansford said.

The project is simply an opportunity for students to get into the community, get creative, and practice their architecture skills.

Ferry Beach received a lot of ideas to bring back to the board, and Hansford said he could see them moving forward with bits and pieces from each concept designed by the students.

“They definitely saw parts of every project that they wanted to move forward with,” Hansford said. “That’s the beauty of it.”

The project does not yet have a timeline, Ferry Beach Assistant Director Brian Johnson told the Courier.

“This project was to help the students as well as us so we could begin seriously thinking about what we want for that space and have materials we can show our members and the community when fundraising starts,” Johnson said.

Ferry Beach members were impressed with the creativity and variety of ideas presented, Johnson said, and the models generated excitement from the board.

“This dream project that we’ve had in our minds for years is being brought to life,” Johnson said. “It’s amazing to see what’s possible and will certainly give us some direction as we begin our planning stages.”

