On Tuesday, Feb. 11, my colleagues and I convened in the Senate with the hopes of passing Maine’s supplemental budget. The budget, which is different from the biennial budget, provides additional funding to address certain needs the state may have. Members of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee have been working diligently to get the budget to a place where would be agreeable for all parties involved. On Feb. 5, the Appropriations Committee voted unanimously to approve the budget proposal they had come up with. Normally, this is a great sign, as a budget leaving the committee with unanimous approval means that both Democrats and Republicans agreed to the proposal and found compromise in the proposals.

Unfortunately, that was not the reality that we were faced with on Tuesday.

I was disappointed to see legislative Republicans walk away from the deal they had agreed to during the budget meetings when they voted to block the measure to provide critical funding to stabilize MaineCare. Nearly one-third of Mainers rely on MaineCare to get the care they need, and we all depend on our health care providers keeping their doors open. Withholding funding that allows providers to make ends meet puts our health care at risk. Quality health care is something worth fighting for and investing in, and I will continue to advocate for the necessity of this funding.

Another key initiative in the budget was funding to prevent the spruce budworm infestation that is threatening the northern Maine woods and jobs across the state. The eastern spruce budworm is one of the most damaging forest insects in Maine and all of North America. Outbreaks of the spruce budworm kill balsam fir and spruce trees every 30 to 60 years. If we do not take appropriate action to prevent the spruce budworm from spreading this spring, thousands of jobs in the forest products industry and at least 40% of our spruce wood would be impacted, leaving our state more susceptible to forest fires, not unlike those that occurred in southern Quebec in 2023.

I bring all this up not to scare anybody or to try and cause alarm, but to further stress the importance of collaboration, compromise, and sticking to your word. In order to get funding out the door quickly, the supplemental budget needs a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and the Senate. Unfortunately, in initial votes, Republicans opted to walk away from the funding plan they had agreed to just a week earlier.

Political games like these are not the reason I wanted to serve in the legislature. I entered into the legislature to deliver results for my constituents and help make Maine a great place to live and work. I hope that when we take the budget up again on Feb. 25, that we all can come in with the mentality of cooperation and compromise so that we can get this done.

We are all on the same team here, and Maine people are counting on us to come together for them.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Berwick, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, North Berwick and Wells. He can be reached at Joe.Rafferty@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515. Sign up an email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

Copy the Story Link